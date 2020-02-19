Industrial Enzymes Market Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends Forecast to 2024 For Players: Monsanto, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V. & Amano Enzyme Incorporated

The industrial enzymes market has been classified on the basis of type into amylases, cellulases, proteases, lipases, and phytases. The largest share is attributed to proteases category. The protease is the most essential enzyme for digestion of proteins.

Macromolecular biological catalysts are popularly known as enzymes. These assist in performing various metabolic activities, which together sustain life in a host. Enzymes are highly selective catalysts that accelerate the speed of metabolic reactions such as digestion of food and synthesis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in human bodies.

Based on region, the industrial enzymes market has been categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Geographically, North America held the largest share in the market. However, APAC market is likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial enzymes market are Monsanto, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amano Enzyme Incorporated, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen A/S, Codexis Incorporated, and Associated British Foods PLC.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

