Industrial Encoder 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.13% and Forecast to 2022

Encoders are sensors that can capture position information of various pieces of equipment and relay the data to other devices. Industrial encoders can determine the position, velocity, and direction of a mechanical equipment or motion and assist in the precise control of industrial applications. By type, industrial encoders can be divided into rotary encoders and linear encoders. The rotary encoder reads the angle of an object in a circular motion, while the linear encoder detects the position of an object through linear motion.

The analysts forecast the global industrial encoder market to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial encoder market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, sales, replacement, retrofit and services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Encoder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Baumer

• BEI Sensors

• Dynapar

• OMRON

• Rockwell Automation

Other prominent vendors

• FAULHABER

• HEIDENHAIN

• Hengstler

• ifm

• maxon motor

• Pepperl+Fuchs

• Pilz

• Renishaw

• SIKO

• TURCK

Market driver

• Increased use of advanced technology equipment in industries

Market challenge

• Contamination of encoders

Market trend

• Displaying the status of a system through LED

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• Global industrial encoder market by rotary encoder

• Global industrial encoder market by linear encoder

PART 07: Market segmentation by technology

• Market overview

• Global industrial encoder market by optical encoder

• Global industrial encoder market by magnetic encoder

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global industrial encoder market in automotive industry

• Global industrial encoder market in electronics industry

• Global industrial encoder market in machine tools industry

• Global industrial encoder market in others

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial encoder market in Americas

• Industrial encoder market in APAC

• Industrial encoder market in EMEA

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Communicating industries through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

• Displaying the status of a system through LED

• Customized encoders

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• Baumer

• BEI Sensors

• Dynapar

• OMRON

• Rockwell Automation

..…..Continued

