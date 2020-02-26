Industrial Dust Collector Market 2019 Global Leading Players, Trends, Segments, Regional Analysis and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2023

Industrial Dust Collector Market 2018

Market Highlights:

The food & beverage industry often experiences twice as many combustible dust related fire and explosions when compared to other industries. Thus, the implementation of industrial dust collectors not only improve the air quality but also used to protect the health and safety of workers.

Changing consumer preferences with growing demand for ready to eat and frozen products has augmented the demand for dust collectors globally. In addition, various food products require preservation, further increasing the demand for industrial dust collectors.

Market Research Analysis:

The global industrial dust collector market has been analyzed based on the three segments, namely component, end-users and regions.

On the basis of components, the global industrial dust collector market is segmented as blower, dust filter, filter-cleaning system and others. Based on end-users, the global industrial dust collector market is bifurcated as pharmaceutical, power, food & beverage and others. Among these, pharmaceuticals is the leading market segment, owing to high demand of dust collectors for removing the contaminants that adversely affects the air quality in the industries.

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Industrial Dust Collector Market, By Component

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Blower

4.3 Dust filter

4.4 Filter-cleaning system

4.5 Others

Continue…

Key Players:

American Air Filter Company (U.S.)

Camfil APC (U.S.)

Donaldson Company (U.S.)

Nederman Holding AB (Sweden)

Air Dynamics (India)

Airflow Systems (U.S.)

Alstom SA. (France)

CECO Environmental (U.S.)

CLARCOR Industrial Air (U.S.)

Conair Corporation (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global industrial dust collector market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global industrial dust collector market by its component, by end-users and regions.

By Component

Blower

Dust filter

Filter-cleaning system

Others

By End-Users

Pharmaceutical

Power

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

