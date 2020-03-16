Industrial Display System Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018 – 2023

Industrial Display System Market Scenario

The global Industrial Display System Market is expected to grow at USD$ ~6.71 Billion by 2023, at ~6.8% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023. The global Industrial Display system market has been segmented on the basis of display type, technology, applications, end -users and region. The report analyses that the industrial display system market is on an upward growth trajectory due to its flexible and comprehensive solutions of display devices such as light-emitting diode (LED), liquid crystal display (LCD), organic light-emitting diode (OLED), l laser phosphor display (LPD), and many others.

Industrial displays comprise an array of devices including computer monitors, televisions, instrument panels, aircraft cockpit displays, and others. These devices have various advanced features such as dust and moisture resistance, readability, improved impact resistance, durability, wide temperature range, improved contrast ratio, higher display brightness, and low-power consumption, making it appealing to large numbers of consumers globally. Technological developments of high definition display devices, high growth of LED-backlit LCD-based display solutions, progressing demand for human–machine interface (HMI) devices, and growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) drive the growth of the industrial display market. The study indicates that the Industrial Display market is boosted by its flexible and comprehensive solutions of display devices such as LED, LCD, OLED, LPD and many others types of technology that provide. The study signifies that technological shift and development of high definition display devices, high growth of LED-backlit LCD-based display solutions, rising demand for HMI devices, and growing adoption of IoT are the factors driving the growth of the industrial display market.

However, high costs associated with acquisition and implementation of industrial displays undermine the growth of industrial display market. On the other hand, increasing consumer demand for high-specification display solutions is likely to pave the way for the industrial display market to flourish worldwide.

Industrial Display System Market Competitive Dashboard

The key players in the industrial display system market are LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), TCL Display Technology Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Universal Display Corp. (U.S.), and E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan), and others.

Industrial Display System Market Segments:

Industrial Display system Market by Display Type:

Flat panel

Flexible

Transparent

Others

Industrial Display system Market by Technology:

LED-backlit LCD

OLED

Quantum Dot LED

E-paper

Laser phosphor display (LPD)

Interferometry modulator display (IMOD)

Industrial Display system Market by Application:

TV and digital signage

PC monitor and laptop

Vehicle and public transport

Smartphone and tablet

E-readers

Smart wearable

Gaming consoles, sports, and entertainment

Smart industrial appliances

Others

Industrial Display system Market by End-User:

Automotive and aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

BFSI

Government and defense

Industrial

Others (Hospitality and Education)

Industrial Display System Market Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Industrial Display system market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements and high clarity and maximum megapixel for the display screen is concerns has driven the market of Industrial Display system in North America. It has been observed that North America region is the leading in Industrial Display system market. The study reveals that Europe region is showing a positive growth in the Industrial Display system market. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the Industrial Display system market.

In the Asia Pacific region, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have a fair share of this market. High demand for industrial display systems in manufacturing sectors drives the market growth in APAC region. Also, a considerable number of illustrious companies dealing with industrial displays based in APAC give way to the profitable market opportunities in this region.

Industrial Display System Industry News

TCL Corporation plans to build a new production line for 8K and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, at a cost of USD 6.71 Bn. The new production line, to be built in Shenzhen city, will have the capacity to manufacture 90,000 screens of the latest generation ultra-high definition variety every month. It will produce and sell 65-inch, 70-inch and 75-inch 8K resolution screens, and 65-inch and 75-inch OLED television screens. With this move, the company aims to follow the trend of semiconductor display technology, and establish itself in the market for industrial display systems.

Browse Full Industrial Display System Market Report Details @

