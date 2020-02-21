Industrial Design Market 2019 Global Recent Trends, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast To 2023

Global Industrial Design Market Research Report: by Type (Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interface and Interaction Design, Other Industrial Design), by Application (Transportation, Electronic, Household, Machinery & Equipment, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2025

The Report Contains Detailed Profiles Of Leading Players In The Global Industrial Design Market Include

IDEO LLC (U.S.), Altran Technologies SA (France), Designworks (BMW AG), ARTOP Group (China), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Ammunition Group (U.S.), Ziba Design (U.S.), BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co. Ltd. (China), PDD Group Ltd. (U.K.), LUNAR Design (U.S.), R&D Design (U.S.), GK Design Group (U.S.), RKS Design (U.S.), and Busse Design (U.S.).

Market Overview:

The industrial design market has grown steadily in the last few decades due to the growing investment in computer-aided design and computer-aided engineering. The growing global market is likely to be influenced by factors such as the increasing environmental awareness among industrial heavyweights and the growing incorporation of the Internet of Things (IoT) among industrial sectors to make production processes easier and smoother. The global industrial design market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.85% over the forecast period (2018-2025). It was valued at USD 32,546.5 million in 2013. The market is expected to almost double in value over the forecast period, with a valuation of USD 61,786.7 million expected for the market by 2025.

Green engineering is likely to be a major component of the global market over the forecast period. The industrial design market is expected to be dominated by trends regarding the environmental viability of manufacturing processes as well as the use of environmentally feasible, renewable energy sources in the production of the designed products. The use of solar energy in the manufacturing sector is not uncommon in developing countries and is already the norm in developed countries, which could help propel the adoption of further environmental accountability in the manufacturing sector over the forecast period. Environmentally oriented manufacturing processes are likely to become more popular in the industrial sector over the coming years, shaping the trajectory of the industrial design market as an influential factor.

IoT is also likely to be a major part of the industrial design market in the coming years and a major factor to consider while innovating and working in the industrial design sector. IoT enables automation of industrial processes in an efficient manner and is consequently being adopted into the manufacturing sector all over the world. The market is likely to rely heavily upon IoT tools in the coming years as they gain increasing acceptance in countries across the world and incorporates more advanced tools and mechanisms to incorporate ever more advanced and complicated industrial design procedures.

Report Overview:

The report provides a thorough look at the global industrial design market’s probable future growth trajectory by segmenting the market into manageable and relevant divisions. The granular structure of the global market is elaborated in detail in the report with the help of extensive analysis of the present and probable future conditions of each leading segment in the market. Extensive research is conducted on each market segment to provide clear data on its significance in the global industrial design market and likely growth prospects in the coming years. The competitive landscape and key players operating in the market are also profiled in order to provide readers with a comprehensive view of the market’s competitive environment and what it takes to succeed in the market.

The global industrial design market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the global industrial design market is segmented into product design, model design and fabrication, user interference and interaction design, and other industrial design. By application, the global market is segmented into transportation, electronics, household, machinery and equipment, and others.

Research Methodology:

Extensive data aggregation on the industrial design market is performed with the help of dynamic primary and secondary research methods. Leading parties in the global market are sought out to gain a relevant picture of the market’s current standing and future growth prospects. This information is backed up by scouring secondary research sources in order to verify and enhance the data gained through primary information. Every precaution is taken to ensure the accuracy of the data gained through this extensive research mechanism. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to figure out the market’s overall standing in the global marketplace and the relative role of each segment within the overall market. The global growth prospects of the industrial design market are analyzed by compiling the growth prospects of its various segments.

Type: Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interference and Interaction Design, Other Industrial Design

Application: Transportation, Electronics, Household, Machinery and Equipment and Others

Region:

North America: The U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific

Intended Audience: Semiconductor Foundries, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), ODM And OEM Technology Solution Providers, Market Research and Consulting Firms, Associations, Organizations, Forums, Alliances Related to Industrial Metrology, Technology Investors, Governments and Financial Institutions, Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, Start-Up Companies, Distributors and Traders

