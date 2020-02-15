Industrial Computed Tomography Market to 2019-2025: GE Measurement & Control, Yxlon International, ZEISS, Nikon Metrology, North Star Imaging, Chongqing Zhence, Omron

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

X-ray computed tomography is a well-known method in clinical diagnostics, which is becoming more and more present in the field of industrial NDT. While the basic principles are common for both fields, a medical CT scanner requires a complex system of a rotating X-ray source and detection system – the so called gantry – to keep the patient in a stable position, whereas in an industrial CT system, the object itself can be easily rotated by a turntable. An increasing number of industries are discovering that X-ray CT scanning is a vital tool to ensure the highest product quality. Some of the key uses for industrial CT scanning have been flaw detection, failure analysis, metrology, assembly analysis and reverse engineering applications.

One of the contributing factors to industrial CT scannings growth is how the technology for digital detectors has improved. Not only have digital detectors improved in capturing better image quality, the increase in detector sizes has also allowed manufacturers who produce larger parts to use industrial CT scanning effectively as well. The ability to inspect internal features on a part with various complexities without the need to disassemble the part is one of the biggest contributing factors to why industrial CT scannings use is increasing among part manufacturers.

The Industrial Computed Tomography market was valued at 290 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 450 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Computed Tomography.

GE Measurement & Control

Yxlon International

ZEISS

Nikon Metrology

North Star Imaging

Chongqing Zhence

Omron

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Aolong Group

Shimadzu

RX Solutions

High Energy Industrial CT

Low Energy Industrial CT

Mini-Focus Industrial CT

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Casting

Others

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

…

