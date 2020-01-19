Industrial Coatings Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Industrial coatings are products engineered specifically for their protective and functional properties. But while protection is their underlying goal, they also can be aesthetic.

By resin type, the acrylic resin segment dominated the industrial coatings market in 2016. This dominance can be attributed to the growing use of acrylic resins in many applications, such as automotive, industrial wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications.

By technology, the solvent-based industrial coatings segment accounted for more than 40% share, in terms of volume, of the overall industrial coatings market in 2017.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for industrial coatings in 2016. There is an increased demand from the automotive industry in Asia Pacific, which is mainly backed by the expansion of the region’s industrial activities.

Global Industrial Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Coatings.

This report researches the worldwide Industrial Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Industrial Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Industrial Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Industrial Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzonobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating

Jotun

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paints

RPM International

Valspar

Tikkurila

Hempel

BASF

Industrial Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

By Resin

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

Polyesters

Epoxy

Fluoropolymer

Alkyd

Others

By Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solids

Powder

Others

Industrial Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Packaging

Marine

Aerospace

Industrial Wood

Others

Industrial Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Industrial Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Coatings :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

