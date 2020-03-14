Industrial Ceramics Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019 – 2029

Industrial Ceramics refers to an umbrella term which is related to ceramic material based products created with scientific & engineering precision for industrial applications. Industrial Ceramics makes use of the traditional benefits of ceramic materials such as high strength, high temperature capabilities, chemical resistance and other unique physical and chemical properties in industrial applications. Industrial Ceramics is the modern day application of unique properties of ceramic materials, which are further reinforced in many cases with additional industrial processes and material combinations. Some of the most widely used materials in industrial ceramics are aluminum oxide (known commonly as alumina), Silicon Carbide, Tungsten Carbide, Mullite, Cordierite, Zirconium Dioxide, Silicon Nitride and many others. Industrial ceramics made of alumina are normally composed of alumina in additions to some other materials such as magnesia or silica. Industrial ceramics are used to make a very wide variety of products ranging from insulation tiles for spaceships to zirconium tubes for nuclear fuel pellets. Electrical and thermal insulators, pipes, tubes, rods, cutting blades & knives, medical products such as dental implants, electrical & fiber optic connectors, nozzles, filter elements, coatings, various types of formed components and many other such products fall under the purview of industrial ceramics. Some of the common industrial processes used in the production of industrial ceramics are milling & mixing, pressing (dry and isostatic), extrusion, machining, sintering, grinding, lapping, metallizing, bonding and many others.

Considering these aspects of the Industrial Ceramics, the study of the trends and forecasts of the Industrial Ceramics market becomes an important read.

Industrial Ceramics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the Industrial Ceramics market can be segmented as,

Alumina

Silicon Carbide

Tungsten Carbide

Mullite

Cordierite

Zirconium Dioxide

Silicon Nitride

Others (Cermet, Titania, Boron Carbide, etc.)

On the basis of Products, the Industrial Ceramics market can be segmented as,

Pipes & Tubes

Insulators

Knives & Cutters

Medical Implants

Fiber Optic Connectors

Electrical Connectors

Nozzles

Rods

Filters

Coatings

Formed Components

Others (Setters, Batts, Launders, etc.)

On the basis of end use industry, the Industrial Ceramics market can be segmented as,

Automotive

Aerospace & Aviation

Power

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Industrial

Industrial Ceramics Market: Dynamics

Industrial Ceramics include a large number of different products which find application across a wide variety of industries such as Automotive, Aerospace & Aviation, Power, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, and other Industrial sectors. In the automotive sector, products based on industrial ceramics such as mechanical seals, ceramic bearings, valves, and sensors. For example, Yttria Stabilized Zirconia which is a ceramic material known for high strength, is suitable for pump components such as fuel injectors as well as mechanical seals for engines, which demand high durability. Industrial Ceramics are much more cost-efficient compared to metals and much more durable compared to plastics, and thus have found wide application in the automotive industry, as advanced manufacturing technologies for car components require materials with high reliability at affordable costs. In industrial equipment such as pumps, critical components such as the rotor and stator are being manufactured from industrial ceramics, especially in applications involving movement of high temperature fluids.

Components made from industrial ceramics perform reliably under very high temperatures and have greater wear resistance, corrosion & chemical resistance. In the aerospace sector, industrial ceramics such as insulation tiles have a long history of usage in NASA’s space shuttle program. In modern times, advanced industrial ceramics such as glass ceramic composites are being used for making windows, canopies, panels, and lenses because of their light-weight nature, and higher resistance to heat. In the power sector, industrial ceramics have been used for a long time for making insulators & surge arrestors because of their high electrical insulation qualities. In the modern times, application of industrial ceramics in gas turbine components is being heavily explored to improve their efficiency and thus reduce the cost of power generation. Thus industrial ceramics have been a part of various end use sectors for many years and advanced applications are also being developed for them in various existing and new end users.

Industrial Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for Industrial Ceramics is expected to multiply at a very fast pace in the next decade, as demand for its application in various end use industries keeps growing. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be a significant region for Industrial Ceramics market, with its large automotive industry, fast growing energy & power sector, and increasing innovation in the aviation and healthcare. The region has very high growth rates for all of the key end use industries of industrial ceramics. North America and Europe have traditionally strong markets Industrial Ceramics, with the early materials technology innovations taking place in these regions and industrial end users quickly adopting new and innovative developments. These regions are projected to witness stable demand patterns for industrial ceramics market. India, China, Japan, UK, US Germany, are some of the prominent countries to track in the Industrial Ceramics market.

