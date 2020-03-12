Industrial Catalysts Market Manufacturers, Huge Growth Opportunities with Latest Trends and Emerging Technology 2023

Industrial Catalysts Market – Market Overview

Industrial Catalyst modulates the chemical reaction or speed up the reactions without itself affecting it. The catalyst also helps in lowering pressure and temperature, thereby saving required fuel and reduce the number of reactants from forming unwanted by-products. Various types of catalyst available in market are metals, enzymes and zeolites among others which are used in end use industries such as oil & gas, construction and automotive.

Industrial Catalyst is available in two types such as heterogenous and homogenous. Among type, heterogenous type is leading segment owing to easy separation from manufactured products. Moreover, heterogenous catalyst are added to solid or liquid mixtures that are mainly used in petroleum refining. Among materials, metals are prominent material used for manufacturing industrial catalyst. The increasing demand for metals owing to rapid industrialization and growing application sector are likely to boost the market growth. Moreover, biocompatibility of enzymes catalyst makes an ideal choice for use in food and cosmetic products. Organometallic materials witnessed highest growth during forecast period. However, rising cost of precious metals along with technology development could be restraint for application of precious metals in Global Industrial Catalyst Market.

Industrial Catalysts Market – Competitive Analysis

Industrial Catalysts Market fragmented with presence of strong regional players from tier 1 and tier 2 market. The key players are focusing on quality and high performance of products through adoption of advanced technology. Expansion and new product launch are key strategies accepted by market participants. Stringent regulation along with changing preference towards environmental friendly products are expected to drive the market growth. Other various strategies adopted by market participants are partnership and agreements to increase production capacity and acquire more geographical areas which resulted in rise in number of expansion and acquisition. Moreover, to meet customer requirement, key players are adopting high tech technologies. Major players are having in house distribution or increasing contract distribution agreement to increase profit across value chain.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

December 2017 – Albemarle Corporation is leading company in specialty chemicals. The company entered into definitive agreement with W.R. Grace & Co. to sell out polyolefins catalysts and component business. The other catalysts business such as organometallics and curatives portion of performance catalyst would be sustaining under Albemarle Corporation. The company wanted to maintain portfolio and focus on customer requirement.

November 2017 – BASF opens new manufacturing plant for catalyst division in Caojing, Shanghai, China. The new facility is expected to strengthen company chemical production in Asia and China market and further enhance product availability with short lead times. The company’s first chemical catalyst manufacturing plant was built in the Asia Pacific region. The company’s innovation campus in Asia Pacific is also likely to offer new potential to meet customer requirement.

November 2017 –BASF launched a new sulphuric acid catalyst with brand name O4‑115 Quattro. The new catalyst has 30% greater catalytic surface area compared to other sulphuric acid catalyst. This catalyst reduces SO2 emission and improve performance in plants. The improved hardness of catalyst, offers long term stability and cost-efficient operation. BASF is leading producer of sulphuric acid catalyst and operated four sulphuric acid plants.

November 2017 – Evonik is leading supplier of catalyst and catalyst components with eight production sites in Brazil, China, Germany, Japan, India and United States. Evonik consolidate the metal catalyst activities in India at its Dombivli, Mumbai site. Evonik India Pvt. Ltd. dissolves partnership with Ravindra Heraeus Pvt. Limited, Rajasthan. The agreement was based on contract manufacturing of precious metal catalyst and refining of spent catalyst.

