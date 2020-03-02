Industrial Cable Reels Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period between 2018-2028

Industrial Cable Reels Market: Introduction

Industrial cable reels are also referred to as heavy duty cable reels, which are designed for providing power or transporting fluids in an industrial application. Industrial cable reels are retractable automatic or semi-automatic reels, which enable easy and safe operations in indoor or outdoor industrial applications. These industrial cable reels could be wall, ceiling, or bench mounted, and they are widely adopted in industrial applications such fire trucks, food and beverages, construction, waste water treatment, power distribution, and others, for supplying fluid or power to stationary or portable equipment and tools. Industrial cable reels are available in various types such as hand wind or manual industrial cable reels, spring driven industrial cable reels, and powered industrial cable reels.

Industrial Cable Reels Market: Drivers and Challenges

Industrial cable reels are reliable, sturdy, corrosion resistive, and easy to install and maintain. They are designed to enhance safety at warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and in other applications. These characteristics and benefits are the key market drivers for the industrial cable reels market. Cables are needed in all industries for lifting cranes, moving equipment, and supplying power or fluid. Among the industrial cable reel product types, automatic industrial cable reels are expected to be more in demand as compared to the semi-automatic type, as they are easy to operate and have a wider array of applications.

Moreover, the aftersales and services of the cable industry has a great potential to create opportunities for the industrial cable reels market over the projected period, thereby contributing towards the growth of the market.

Increasing safety of residential and commercial areas is expected to create demand for fire safety equipment and trucks, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for industrial cable reels over the forecast period. Further, according to NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association), the electrical safety committee has established certain standards under NEMA-3 and NEMA-4, which mandates the adoption of industrial cable reels in industrial applications. This will have a direct effect on the demand for industrial cable reels.

However, the high initial cost is expected to challenge their adoption in small to medium manufacturing sectors. This, in turn, is expected to hamper the growth of the global industrial cable reels market to some extent.

Global Industrial Cable Reels: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global industrial cable reels market has been segmented as:

Automatic Industrial Cable Reels

Semi-automatic Industrial Cable Reels

On the basis of mount type, the global industrial cable reels market has been segmented as:

Wall Mounted

Ceiling/Floor Mounted

Bench Mounted

On the basis of application, the global industrial cable reels market has been segmented as:

Fire Trucks

Food & Beverages

Construction

Mining

Waste Water Treatment

Power Distribution

Others

Industrial Cable Reels Market: Regional Overview

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific (China, India, and South East Asia Pacific) is expected to hold a greater share of the market, owing to the increasing consumption of cables and wires in various end-use industries such as building and construction, etc. Also, China, being a manufacturing hub, and China and India being among the emerging countries, are stipulated to witness robust growth in the market, owing to increased construction activities as well as the increased demand for energy. North America is anticipated to register significant growth after Asia Pacific as a result of the region’s inclination towards industrial workplace safety. Increasing import and export of oil and gas in the Middle East and Africa, coupled with growing awareness of waste water management, is stipulated to increase the trade of industrial cable reels in the coming years.

Global Industrial Cable Reels Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global industrial cable reels market identified across the value chain include:

Molex, LLC

Nederman Holding AB

Hannay Reels Inc.

Zeca S.p.A.

Eaton

United Equipment Accessories, Inc.

Reelcraft Industries

Coxreels

Topring

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, application, product type, and mount type.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

