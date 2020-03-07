Industrial Boilers Market Leading Players by 2028 Are Ross Boilers, Fulton Boiler Works, Inc., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Utech Projects Pvt Ltd.

Stringent Regulations to Support Reduced Emission Level to Facilitate Industrial Boilers Market Penetration

With the strict regulations supporting the reductions of emission of harmful gases, the demand for industrial boilers is expected to rise. The regulations such as the one set by European law that stated emissions limit values (ELVs) for reducing levels of harmful gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulphur dioxide (SO2), and others from all combustion plant, greatly influence the industrial boilers market.

With increasing emphasis given to low degree of harmful gas emissions, the key players in the industrial boilers market are focusing on upgrading and enhancing their portfolios to ensure abidance to the same. For example, Cochran, an industrial boilers market player, switched from using oil to LNG for space heating at its Scotland site for facilitating developments of a R&D center. With this the company could not just reduce CO2 emissions but also gain economic efficiency with cost savings.

Asia Pacific Market for Industrial Boilers to Offer Tremendous Revenue Growth Potential

With the increasing industrial sector and the burgeoning demand for industrial equipment, key players are not just focusing on the emerging economies, but are leveraging the opportunities provided by the APAC market.

Apart from product offerings, key players are extending technical assistance to ensure better customer empowerment and increased after sales engagement. For instance, Cochran Ltd, another industrial boilers company has supplied its industrial boilers in Hong Kong. The company further provided training to the boiler operators in support of their initial supplies in the Hong Kong. The need for trained workers for the operations of industrial boilers need to be taken care of. With such initiatives, the industrial boilers market in APAC exhibits positive scenarios in the future.

Increasing contracts and orders from the emerging Asian nations are also contributing to the increasing manufacturer focus towards the APAC market. For example, General Electric received a twin boiler equipment order from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) based in India for the country’s two thermal power projects.

Apart from the emerging nations, the manufacturers of industrial boilers are also eyeing the scope of developed economies to harness the increasing potential they offer. For instance, a provider of boilers and pump equipment to industrial and commercial sectors, R. F. Mac Donald Co. established a new office in the Sacramento, California with an aim of supporting increasing client bases in the area.

Manufacturers of Industrial Boilers to Exhibit Increasing Focus towards Effective Product Offerings

The major players recognized in the industrial boilers market include Ross Boilers, Fulton Boiler Works, Inc., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., Utech Projects Pvt Ltd., IBL Group, Burnham Commercial, Cheema Boilers Limited, Clayton Industries, Tecor Boilers Pvt. Ltd., Maanya, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cochran Ltd., English Boiler and Tube, Inc., BHEL, Indtex Boiler Pvt. Ltd., PAR TECHNO-HEAT PVT. LTD., KIP Enterprises, SAZ BOILERS, Thermax Limited, and Ramakrishna Services.

English Boiler LLC, has delivered advanced industrial boilers of the water tube type to a beverage manufacturer located in Midwest. These custom-designed industrial boilers are a part of the company’s expansion, which aims to produce beverages primarily for the purpose of export.

General Electric announced the selection of its technology Tata chemicals and NTPC for upgrading the coal-fired industrial boilers with low NOx firing system. This project brought low NOx boiler technology to the country for the very first time.

Thermax, an industrial boilers market player was awarded a contract of INR 340 crore from a steel manufacturing company in India. This contract was given for supplying electric turbo generators, specially customized industrial boilers, and ancillary equipment for the company’s production facility in India’s Maharashtra State.

Industrial Boilers Market Taxonomy: Analyzing Key Market Segments

The industrial boilers market is classified on the basis of product type, boiler capacity, technology, fuel type, and end user.

On the basis of product type, the industrial boilers market is divided into water tube industrial boiler, fire tube industrial boiler, and others. Based on capacity of boilers, the industrial boilers market is classified into below 10 MMBtu/hr, 10-50 MMBtu/hr, 50-100 MMBTu/hr, 100-250 MMBTu/hr, and above 250 MMBTu/hr. According to technology, the industrial boilers market is divided into condensing and non-condensing. The fuel type division comprises of segments such as coal, natural gas, oil, and others. The end users of industrial boilers include chemical industry, refinery industry, food industry, paper industry, primary metals industry, and others.

The research study on industrial boilers market highlights a detailed assessment of the overall market. It comprises of in-depth insights, historical and factual data, and industry-validated and statistically-supported data that provides a better understanding of the industrial boilers market. The industrial boilers market report includes predictions using adequate set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report on industrial boilers market provides evaluations and data based on regions, technology, market segments, and applications.