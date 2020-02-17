Industrial Boilers- Global Market by Manufacturers (AMEC Foster Wheeler, Babcock and Wilcox, Dongfang Electric, General Electric, Siemens) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Industrial Boilers market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Industrial Boilers market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

A boiler is typically a closed vessel and has water stored inside it. In this heating system, a furnace is required to heat the boiler. Fuels such as coal are used to generate the heat. Subsequently, the heated air comes in contact with the vessel and convection takes place, heating the water inside the vessel. The heated water eventually produces steam.

On the basis of type, the fire-tube segment dominated the market in 2017 and is also projected to grow at a higher rate than the water-tube segment owing to the compact design and efficient operation of fire-tube boilers.

Based on boiler horsepower, the industrial boilers market was dominated by the 10-150 BHP segment. Most of the end-use industries, such as chemical and food, prefer boilers in the 10-150 BHP range. Rising demand from the food and beverages industry, which is a major market for 10-150 BHP boilers, is expected to drive the 10-150 BHP segment of the industrial boilers market.

The industrial boilers market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Asia Pacific is a leading market for industrial boilers mainly due to rising industrialization of the region’s emerging economies, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. The region is a major consumer of boilers, which are used in the food, chemical, refining, and metals and mining industries.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: AMEC Foster Wheeler, Babcock and Wilcox, Dongfang Electric, General Electric, Siemens, AC Boilers, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Harbin Electric, IHI, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Thermax, AbandCo Group, Alfa Laval, Andritz Energy and Environment, Suzhou Hailu, Robey-Wellman Boilers and Furnaces, Taiyuan Boiler, Vapor Power International, Superior Boiler Works, Bryan Steam, Hurst Boiler and Welding Company.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: By Type

Water-tube, Fire-tube

By Fuel Type

Natural Gas and Biomass, Oil, Coal, Others

By Boiler Horsepower

10-150 BHP, 151-300 BHP, 301-600 BHP.

Segment by Application: Food, Chemical, Refineries, Metals and Mining, Others.

