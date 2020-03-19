Industrial Belt Drives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

A belt drive is a combination of a belt and a pulley that facilitates load transfer between shafts. Industrial belt drives include V-belts, synchronous belts, and pulleys. These are used in material handling, industrial machinery, agricultural, mining and metals, and other industries.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Industrial Belt Drives Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of industrial belt drives across several end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Belt Drives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Continental (ContiTech)

• Dayco

• Fenner

• Gates

• SKF

• Timken (Carlisle)

Market driver

• Continuous replacement activities

Market challenge

• Availability of alternatives

Market trend

• Improvement in timing belts performance

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Industrial V-belt drives – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Industrial synchronous belt drives – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Industrial pulleys – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

• PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Material handling industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Agricultural industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Mining and minerals industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Emerging changes in design and analysis technology for belt drives

• Improvement in timing belts performance

• Emergence of smart electrical systems

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competition landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Continental (ContiTech)

• Dayco

• Fenner

• Gates

• SKF

• Timken (Carlisle)

Continued…..