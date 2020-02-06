INDUSTRIAL BARCODE SCANNER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2018

Barcode scanner can read and provide an output of printed barcodes on a computer. Barcodes are machine-readable codes. Industrial barcode scanners are used by industrial end-users due to their high durability.

The analysts forecast the Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the industrial barcode scanner market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial barcode scanners and unit shipments.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Datalogic

• Honeywell

• Unitech Electronics

• Zebra

Market driver

• Evolution of Industry 4.0

Market challenge

• High cost of industrial barcode scanners

Market trend

• Growing demand for rugged industrial barcode scanners

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Segmentation by technology

• Comparison by technology

• 2D imager – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Laser scanner – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Linear imager – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Mobile computers – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Handheld scanners – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Ring scanners – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Use of wearables with same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners

• Growing demand for rugged industrial barcode scanners

• Increased use of big data with data captured from barcode scanners

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Datalogic

• Honeywell

• Unitech Electronics

• Zebra

Continued…..

