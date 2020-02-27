In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, FactMR has included a new report titled “Industrial Bag Dust Filter Market Upcoming Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future until 2026 | Market Players are Babcock & Wilcox Co., Donaldson Company Inc., Clarcor Inc., etc.” to its wide online database including upcoming trends and growth factors. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future. The report studies the industrial bag dust filter market worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2026.

Industrial bag dust filters are air control equipment utilized for using envelopes, fabric filter tubes, or cartridges for separating dust and several other particulate matter. These filters are equipment manufactured for use in almost every dust producing applications. Various types of industrial bag dust filter are available in the market, which include shake, pulse jet and reverse air filter.

Industrial bag dust filters are the most effective instruments for air pollution control, which work by eliminating particles arising from gas steam of various industrial processes or electrical production processes. Stringent regulations imposed on industries regarding maintenance of pure indoor air have spurred the adoption of industrial bag dust filters. This has further prompted manufacturers to focus more on product development to cater the requirement for more effective & efficient industrial bag dust filters. The popularity of hybrid electrostatic filters has witnessed a tremendous surge over the past few years, as they enable ESP to collect large amount of dust particles, both small and large particles. In addition, emission from hybrid electrostatic filters is relatively lower than conventional filters.

The food & beverage industry has comparative more dust-related fire explosions and accidents than other industrial sectors. Demand for bag dust filters in the food & beverage industry is therefore significant in order to take care of safety and health of workers. Requirement for industrial bag dust filters is mainly being driven by the shift in trends regarding consumer preferences toward ready-to-cook, snack, and frozen food products. In addition, the necessity to preserve food products including savories & sweets, gourmet food, natural and organic food products is further expected to fuel demand for industrial bag dust filters across various industries. According to FactMR, the global market for industrial bag dust filter will register an average expansion throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Worldwide sales of industrial bag dust filters are expected to reach revenues worth nearly US$ 2,000 Mn by 2026-end.

North America was the dominant market for industrial bag dust filter in 2017. This can be primarily attributed to the growth in lumber industry, coupled with the rise in residential and commercial infrastructure development and increased presence of high quality furniture producers. Europe is anticipated to become the most lucrative market for industrial bag dust filter by 2026-end. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2026. Increasing demand for processed food products in countries such as China and India, along with the rising purchasing power of people in the region will aid the market growth in APEJ.

On account of the presence of several vendors, the global market for industrial dust bag filter is quite fragmented. International vendors account for maximum market shares, and have a broad geographical presence with numerous manufacturing facilities. These vendors are focusing on developing and introducing innovative products for improving their market position and sustaining their competitiveness in the market. Key players identified by the report include Thermax Global, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Co., Donaldson Company Inc., Clarcor Inc., Rosedale Products Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Porex Filtration, Camfil Farr Inc., Pall Corporation, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Lenntech B.V., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and BWF Envirotech.

