Industrial Air Compressor Market Business Boosting Strategies, Opportunities, Region, Sales Revenue, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Industrial Air Compressor Market by Type (Dynamic, Positive Displacement), Seal (Oil-Lubricated, Oil-Free), Pressure (Up to 20 bar, 20-100, Above 100 bar), End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Manufacturing), & Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Industry Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global industrial air compressor market that determines advancement for this market at 5.63% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2023. An air compressor is a device that converts power by using an electric motor, diesel or gasoline engine and others into potential energy which is stored as pressurized air. An air compressor uses an electric motor, diesel or gasoline engine and others into potential energy which has to be stored as pressurized air.

Get Free Sample Copy of Industrial Air Compressor Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2075

Key Players

Atlas Copco (Sweden), Danfoss (Denmark), Elliott Group Ltd. (USA), Gardner Denver (USA), GE Oil & Gas (USA), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Howden Group Ltd. (UK), Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Ireland), Kirloskar Pneumatics Co. Ltd. (India), Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sullair LLC (USA), and Sulzer AG (Switzerland)

Industrial Air Compressor Industry Segmentation

Industrial air compressor market has been segmented on the basis of type, seal, pressure, and end-use.

Based on type, the market is classified into dynamic and positive displacement. Positive Displacement is estimated to hold the largest share owing to rising demand for high output pressure compressors.

Based on seal, the market is classified into oil-lubricated and oil-free. Among these, oil-free segment is expected to dominate the market as these compressors are light weight, less expensive, and produce maximum air flow and pressure.

The industrial air compressor market by pressure is segmented into up to 20 bar, 20-100, Above 100 bar. Up to 20 bar segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global industrial air compressor market.

Based on end-use, the industrial air compressor market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, manufacturing, and others.

Latest Industry News

Sulzer and Tamturbo are joining hands to bring the benefits of high-speed technology in air compression to users that need intrinsically safe oil-free air. 7 MAR 2019

Allmand Bros. Inc. introduced new portable air compressor and generator models at ARA Show 2019 in Anaheim, California. 18 FEB 2019

Global Industrial Air Compressor Regional Industry Outlook

The regional segmentation of the global industrial air compressor market segments the market into the regional markets known as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share due to the expansion of regasification plants as well as liquefaction plants, along with the rising industrialization in this region. In this region, positive displacement is expected to dominate the market. Important country-specific markets in the Asia Pacific region are Australia, China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

The MEA region has been anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to the presence of many reservoirs in this region. The critical country-specific markets in this region are Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE, followed by the remaining countries of the MEA region.

In North America and Europe, the market is significant due to the presence of gasification plants, liquefaction plants, technological advancement, established industries, and the presence of many key market players. In North America, the most important country-specific markets are USA, Canada, and Mexico. In Europe, such markets are France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

Compared to North America, the market in South America is smaller because the purchasing power of people is low. The two most important country-specific markets in this region are Argentina and Brazil, followed by the remaining countries of South America.

Get Complete Industrial Air Compressor Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-air-compressor-market-2075

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]