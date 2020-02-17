Industrial Air Compressor- Global Market by Manufacturers (Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, KAESER, DOOSAN, Gardner Denver, BOGE) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Industrial Air Compressor market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Industrial Air Compressor market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Air Compressor is a device that converts power (usually from an electric motor, a diesel engine or a gasoline engine) into kinetic energy by compressing and pressurizing air. The energy in the compressed air can be stored while the air remains pressurized. The energy can be used for a variety of applications, usually by utilizing the kinetic energy of the air as it is depressurized.

The Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the industrial air compressor market, in terms of growth rate as well as market size, from 2018 to 2023. High growth in the power generation, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals sectors and new and proactive policy reforms to support the growth of the manufacturing sector in India and China are key factors driving the market in this region. China is estimated to be the largest market globally, and is set to grow at promising CAGR from 2018 to 2023. India is expected to follow, registering the second-highest growth rate during the same period.

The following manufacturers are covered: Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, KAESER, DOOSAN, Gardner Denver, BOGE, Kobelco, Elgi, Airman, Fusheng, KAISHAN, Hongwuhuan, HANBELL.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: Reciprocating Air Compressor, Screw air compressors, Centrifugal Air Compressor, Others.

Segment by Application: Petrochemical and chemical, Machinery Manufacturing, Mining and Metallurgy, Construction, Others.

