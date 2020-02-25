INDUSTRIAL ADHESIVES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global industrial adhesives market based on end-user (building and woodworking, packaging, transportation, pressure-sensitive products, and others) and technology (water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, and reactive). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Industrial adhesives are extensively used for automotive applications including structural metal bonding, structural fiber reinforced plastic adhesive bonding, interior trim, exterior trim, and glass bonding. The application of industrial adhesives and sealants helps in the elimination of some of the rivets and welds and in joining the interior parts during the production process. The market research report identifies that the rising demand for industrial adhesives from automobile industry will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global industrial adhesives market till 2022. The adoption of industrial adhesive sealant in the automobile industry will continue to increase because it improves the fuel economy by reducing the weight of the vehicle.

The market research analysts predict that the market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2022.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share for the industrial adhesives market during 2017. It has been estimated that the growing demand for industrial adhesives from various industries such as building and woodworking, packaging, transportation, and pressure-sensitive products will drive the growth prospects for the industrial adhesives market in the APAC region during the estimated period.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3035643-global-industrial-adhesives-market-2018-2022

Companies covered

The industrial adhesives market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of a large number of vendors. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among companies in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the adhesive manufacturers currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

This research report provides an analysis of various companies in the industrial glue market including

3M

Arkema

AVERY DENNISON

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the industrial adhesives market

Building and woodworking

Packaging

Transportation

Pressure-sensitive products

The industrial adhesives market is experiencing growth in the building and woodworking segment due to the growing dependence on industrial adhesives for various applications. The industrial glue market is expected to grow in the segment throughout the predicted period.

Segmentation by technology and analysis of the industrial adhesives market

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt glue

Reactive

The most widely-used technique used to formulate adhesives is gaining popularity on a global level because it is less hazardous in comparison to solvent-based adhesives. The demand for water-based adhesives is increasing because they exhibit excellent resistance to humidity, ultra-violet (UV) rays, and discoloration. This in turn, will have a positive impact on the industrial glue market in terms of growth in the forthcoming years.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3035643-global-industrial-adhesives-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017 (market under focus)

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

• Market segmentation by technology

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Building and woodworking – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Transportation – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Pressure-sensitive products – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

• Rise in the number of R&D activities

• Growing preference for bio adhesives

• Increasing investments in defense industry

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• 3M

• Arkema

• AVERY DENNISON

• H.B. Fuller

• Henkel

• Sika

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com