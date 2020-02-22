Industrial 3D Printing Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume and Forecast Report by 2024

The global industrial 3D printing market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for accuracy and speed in printing, and introduction of new materials for 3D printing.

Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in aerospace, automotive, consumer goods and healthcare industries are supporting the demand for 3D printing. Automotive industry is the largest end user segment of the global industrial 3D printing market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The healthcare industry is another key end user of industrial 3D printing. The industrial 3D printing technique in healthcare industry caters to the demand of personalized medical devices, prosthetics and implants. Some of the adoption of 3D printing technology in healthcare industry are 3D printed skin for burnt victims, airway splints for babies with tracheobronchomalacia, which makes the small airways around the lungs prone to damage.

The industrial 3D printing is used for manufacturing, tooling and repairing heavy equipment, machinery and robotics in the industries such as aerospace and defense, electrical, food and beverage, jewelry and healthcare. Among different industrial 3D printing technologies, the laser metal deposition is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is the largest market for industrial 3D printing, owing to the higher usage in aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing, and health care companies. Also continuous technological up gradation and financial support from the government is supporting the growth of the North American market.

Some of the key players in the global market are 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, voxeljet AG, Arcam AB, EOS Holding GmbH, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Materialise NV and Sciaky Inc.

Global Industrial 3D Printing Market Segmentation

By Technology Stereo Lithography Selective Laser Sintering Electron Beam Melting Fused Deposition Modeling Laminated Object Manufacturing Others



Market by Application

Consumer Products

Industrial Products

Defense

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

