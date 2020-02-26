Induction Sealing Machine Market To Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2028 By Fact.MR

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Introduction

The induction sealing machines are used for cap sealing and threading of caps—both plastic as well as aluminum—of packaged products offered in the plastic bottles and containers. The machines use the electromagnetic induction principle to generate high temperature in order to soften the sheets and seal the caps of the bottles. The major advantage of induction sealing machines is that they do not require surface heating, which may cause mixing of harmful chemicals in the products. The bottle or jar needs to be held tight for sealing purposes, which has made the machines popular among the manufacturers.

Their additional features such as prior rejection of bottles in case of improperly lined products, advanced air cooling system, capability to interlock the jammed containers and display screen to detect the numbers of bottles worked upon play a key role in differentiating the product among others. The end users generally require products with different capacities. The suppliers are required to ensure the strength of the machine and use of upgraded technology for maintaining accuracy in performance of the sealing process. In the coming years, manufacturers are focusing on new features such as high sealing speed bulk volume-production and ejection plastic iron housing option to enhance customer base in the marketplace.

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Drivers and Restraints

The induction sealing machine is used for packaging products of various industry verticals such as food and beverages, medical, chemicals and fast moving consumer goods; it depends significantly on the economic performance of the respective region. Moreover, strict regulations over the packed foods and growing awareness among end users regarding food quality have positively impacted the demand for induction sealing machines manufactured with new technologies to avoid any kind of decoration in the quality of the products. Furthermore, the demand for induction sealing machines that employ methods of safe packaging of the products is expected to witness massive growth from the induction sealing machine manufacturers.

Adding to this, the ongoing massive growth in the retail sector in high growth countries of Asia Pacific, such as India and China, along with Latin America and Eastern Europe will be a major driver for the growth of the induction sealing machines market. In terms of material, the use of plastic bottles have increased significantly in the recent past owing to their safety, lightweight and transportation convenience. In the developed countries across the globe, the environmental regulations regarding the product quality is expected to result in replacement of old induction sealing machines with the new ones, which is expected to fuel the growth of the induction sealing machine market over the forecast period.

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of use, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

Jars & Containers

Glass Bottles

Plastic Cups

Others

On the basis of cap size, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

10 – 53 mm

28 – 70 mm

10 – 70 mm

63 – 120 mm

On the basis of type, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

Automatic

Manual

On the basis of application, the induction sealing machine market can be segmented into:

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Lubricant

Chemical

Others

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The global induction sealing machine market is segmented into nine key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, India, China, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In developing countries, such as India and China, and regions such as EE and SEA & Pacific, the retail sector and processed food market are growing making them attractive marketplace for Induction Sealing Machine manufacturers. The other regions such as North America and Western Europe will continue to grow at a moderate pace largely driven by rising focus over recycling of packaged products.

Induction Sealing Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global Induction sealing machine market include:

Enercon Industries Corporation

R-Technologies

The Cary Company

Parle Global

Daiichi Jitsugyo

Frain Industries

Integrity Machine Services

Royal Pack Industries

Lepel Corporation

Likai Technology Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends and Issues and Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

