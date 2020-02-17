Induction Cooker Market 2019 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends, Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Induction Cooker Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Induction Cooker Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Induction Cooker Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Induction Cooker is a kind cooking equipment using electromagnetism to turn cooking pans into cookers (creating heat energy inside the pan itself, instead of firing it in from outside). Induction Cooker cooks food more quickly and safely with less energy, compared with the traditional gas stove.

Simply, an Induction Cooker is an electromagnet. Inside the glass cooktop, there’s an electronically controlled coil of metal. When turn on the power, there will be an alternating current flow through the coil and it produces a fluctuating magnetic field all around it and directly above it, this will produce heat indirectly.

China is the largest production market of Induction Cooker with market share more than 70%. In addition, China is also the largest consumer of Induction Cooker with market share about 60% in 2017.In general; China is the most important player in the global market of Induction Cooker.

The global Induction Cooker market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Induction Cooker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Induction Cooker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Midea

SUPOR

Joyoung

Philips

POVOS

Galanz

Fusibo

Sunpentown

Panasonic

Haier Group

AB Electrolux

Bosch

Whirlpool

Semikron

Waring

Fisher & Paykel

Smeg

True Induction

Miele

LG Electronics

MENU SYSTEM

Chinducs

Vollrath

UEMW

GE

Qinxin

Summit Appliance

Oude

Sub-Zero Wolf

Jinbaite

Segment by Type

By Control Method

Touch Screen Type

Touchtone Type

By Power

Less than 2.2 Kw

More than 2.2 Kw

By Surface

Flat surface

Concave surface

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Key Stakeholders

Induction Cooker Manufacturers

Induction Cooker Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Induction Cooker Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Induction Cooker Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Induction Cooker

1.2 Induction Cooker Segment By Control Method

1.2.1 Global Induction Cooker Production Growth Rate Comparison By Control Method (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Touch Screen Type

1.2.3 Touchtone Type

1.3 Induction Cooker Segment by Application

1.3.1 Induction Cooker Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.5 Global Induction Cooker Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Induction Cooker Market Size Region

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.6 Global Induction Cooker Market Size

1.6.1 Global Induction Cooker Revenue (2014-2025)

1.6.2 Global Induction Cooker Production (2014-2025)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Induction Cooker Business

7.1 Midea

7.1.1 Midea Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Midea Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SUPOR

7.2.1 SUPOR Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SUPOR Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Joyoung

7.3.1 Joyoung Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Joyoung Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Philips

7.4.1 Philips Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Philips Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 POVOS

7.5.1 POVOS Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 POVOS Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Galanz

7.6.1 Galanz Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Galanz Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fusibo

7.7.1 Fusibo Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fusibo Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sunpentown

7.8.1 Sunpentown Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sunpentown Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Panasonic

7.9.1 Panasonic Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Panasonic Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Haier Group

7.10.1 Haier Group Induction Cooker Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Induction Cooker Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Haier Group Induction Cooker Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

