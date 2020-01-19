Indoor Location Technology Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

An Indoor Location Technology is a system to locate objects or people inside a building using lights, radio waves, magnetic fields, acoustic signals, or other sensory information collected by mobile devices.

Among the software tools, location analytics is the expected to have the largest market size in the indoor location market during the forecast period. Location analytics is a business intelligence process to generate insights from location-based data. Location analytics converts raw data as per the specific location into valuable insights through a more visual approach. Location analytics analyze data collected from indoor locations such as retail stores, stadiums, airports, and other locations.

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the adoption of indoor location by users and verticals in the region. China, Australia, New Zealand, and India are the frontrunners in adopting indoor location via connected devices such as smart phones, tablets, and smart watches. Additionally, the APAC region has the presence of a pool of social media users in China, India, and Australia.

In 2018, the global Indoor Location Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Broadcom

Cisco

Ericsson

GeoMoby

Google

Micello

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Senion

STMicroelectronics

Zebra

This report focuses on the global Indoor Location Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indoor Location Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation

Hospitality

Entertainment

Retail

Public Buildings

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Indoor Location Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Indoor Location Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

