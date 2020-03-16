Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary

Indoor LBS (Location-based Services) is used to track the location of an object or people within a building?specializing in next-generation mobile solutions and new customer experiences, including indoor location-based services, mapping & way finding, in-store product search, BLE beacons proximity services, and mobile payments.

Indoor LBS is confined to a very limited geography; hence, it uses only wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and wireless local area networks (WLAN), which cover a small area. In addition, indoor LBS requires high accuracy to determine the position of the object or device. As a result, indoor LBS uses positioning technologies based on Wi-Fi, WLAN, ultra-wide band (UWB), Bluetooth, assisted global positioning system (A-GPS), microelectronic mechanical system (MEMS), and other hybrid technologies to determine the location of the searched object.

In future, the strong demand for Indoor LBS from Offices and Commercial Buildings, Government, Public Safety and Urban Security, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics, Oil, Gas and Mining, will drive the global Indoor LBS to develop rapidly in future.

Currently, the global Indoor LBS market are being dominated by few players, like Google, Apple, Aisle411, Wifarer and Microsoft etc. But in the past five years, more and more players entered the indoor LBS market, most of them are startups. In future, the global indoor LBS market concentration will be higher, and the large enterprises will consolidate their position through mergers & acquisitions.

The GPS has widely out of doors, but in it do not perform well indoor, this drive the indoor LBS technology to meet the market demand. Currently, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology are dominating the global Indoor LBS market, due to their low cost and large number of hot spot distribution. As technology advances, the LED Positioning will be likely to be used widely in future.

In the past few years, the indoor LBS market was driven the development of smartphones, and mobile internet. In future, the big data and artificial intelligence, will deeply affect the global indoor LBS market.

End users tend to choose the solutions which are low cost and have good performances. This will drive the change of market and technology, and the market decides the technology.

In 2018, the global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) market size was 480 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9270 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 44.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indoor Location by Positioning Systems (Indoor LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google(US)

Apple(US)

HERE Maps(FI)

Aisle411(US)

Broadcom(US)

IndoorAtals(FI)

Senion(SE)

Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US)

Wifarer(CA)

Microsoft(US)

Cisco Systems(US)

Skyhook(TruePosition)(US)

Insiteo(US)

Shopkick(US)

Ekahau(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Point Inside(US)

Qualcomm(US)

Zonith(DK)

Navizon/Accuware(US)

Locata Corporation(AU)

Ubisense(UK)

Meridian(US)

Sensewhere(UK)

TRX Systems(US)

Rtmap(CN)

URadio Systems(CN)

Huace Optical-communications(CN)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network-Based Positioning System

Independent Positioning System

Hybrid Positioning System

Market segment by Application, split into

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Aviation

Academia and Education

Oil, Gas and Mining

Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

