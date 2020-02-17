Indoor Farming Technology 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Indoor Farming Technology Market 2019
This report focuses on the global Indoor Farming Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indoor Farming Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Philips Lighting (Netherlands)
Netafim (Israel)
Argus Controls Systems (Canada)
EVERLIGHT Electronics (Taiwan)
LumiGrow (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software & services
Market segment by Application, split into
Fruits & vegetables
Herbs & microgreens
Flowers & ornamentals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software & services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Fruits & vegetables
1.5.3 Herbs & microgreens
1.5.4 Flowers & ornamentals
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Indoor Farming Technology Market Size
2.2 Indoor Farming Technology Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Indoor Farming Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Indoor Farming Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Philips Lighting (Netherlands)
12.1.1 Philips Lighting (Netherlands) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Indoor Farming Technology Introduction
12.1.4 Philips Lighting (Netherlands) Revenue in Indoor Farming Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Philips Lighting (Netherlands) Recent Development
12.2 Netafim (Israel)
12.2.1 Netafim (Israel) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Indoor Farming Technology Introduction
12.2.4 Netafim (Israel) Revenue in Indoor Farming Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Netafim (Israel) Recent Development
12.3 Argus Controls Systems (Canada)
12.3.1 Argus Controls Systems (Canada) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Indoor Farming Technology Introduction
12.3.4 Argus Controls Systems (Canada) Revenue in Indoor Farming Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Argus Controls Systems (Canada) Recent Development
12.4 EVERLIGHT Electronics (Taiwan)
12.4.1 EVERLIGHT Electronics (Taiwan) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Indoor Farming Technology Introduction
12.4.4 EVERLIGHT Electronics (Taiwan) Revenue in Indoor Farming Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 EVERLIGHT Electronics (Taiwan) Recent Development
12.5 LumiGrow (US)
12.5.1 LumiGrow (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Indoor Farming Technology Introduction
12.5.4 LumiGrow (US) Revenue in Indoor Farming Technology Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 LumiGrow (US) Recent Development
