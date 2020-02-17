Indoor Air Quality Monitor- Global Market by Manufacturers (GrayWolf, TSI, E Instruments, Bacharach, 3M, TESTO, FLUKE, Vaisala) Forecast till 2025

This report studies the Indoor Air Quality Monitor market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Indoor Air Quality Monitor market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Indoor air quality (IAQ) is a term which refers to the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. IAQ can be affected by gases (including carbon monoxide, radon, volatile organic compounds), particulates, microbial contaminants (mold, bacteria), or any mass or energy stressor that can induce adverse health conditions. Source control, filtration and the use of ventilation to dilute contaminants are the primary methods for improving indoor air quality in most buildings. Residential units can further improve indoor air quality by routine cleaning of carpets and area rugs.

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor can measure CO, CO2, temp, humidity; Calculates dew point, wet bulb temperature, or other parameters.

In 2018, the global indoor air quality monitor market is expected to be dominated by North America. A number of factors such as the increasing adoption of new advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of gas analyzers and particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments for promoting indoor and outdoor air pollution monitoring, and presence of supporting government regulations are driving the growth of the market in the North America. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. This market growth can be attributed to the large-scale industrialization, implementation of stringent air pollution regulations across major Asian countries, growing government emphasis on industry compliance with safety environment regulations, and continuous government support for the development and commercialization of advanced IAQM products.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: GrayWolf, TSI, E Instruments, Bacharach, 3M, TESTO, FLUKE, Vaisala, Kanomax, Honeywell Analytics, CETCI, Rotronic, Extech, Aeroqual, DWYER, Telaire, Sper Scientific, MadgeTech.

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan.

Segment by Type: Portable Type, Stationary Type.

Segment by Application: Industrial, Commercial, Academic, Household.

