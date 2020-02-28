INDOOR AGRICULTURE MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Indoor Agriculture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Indoor Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Indoor Agriculture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Indoor Agriculture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3886856-global-indoor-agriculture-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Vertical Harvest

Infinite Harvest

FarmedHere

Metro Farms

Green Spirit Farms

Indoor Harvest

Sundrop Farms

Alegria Fresh

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Indoor Agriculture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Indoor Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indoor Agriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indoor Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Indoor Agriculture Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Indoor Agriculture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Indoor Agriculture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hydroponics

2.2.2 Aeroponics

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Indoor Agriculture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Indoor Agriculture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Vegetable Cultivation

2.4.2 Fruit Planting

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Indoor Agriculture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Indoor Agriculture by Players

3.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Indoor Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Indoor Agriculture Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Indoor Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Indoor Agriculture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Indoor Agriculture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 AeroFarms

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.1.3 AeroFarms Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 AeroFarms News

12.2 Gotham Greens

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.2.3 Gotham Greens Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Gotham Greens News

12.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) News

12.4 Lufa Farms

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.4.3 Lufa Farms Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Lufa Farms News

12.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture News

12.6 Green Sense Farms

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.6.3 Green Sense Farms Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Green Sense Farms News

12.7 Garden Fresh Farms

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.7.3 Garden Fresh Farms Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms News

12.8 Mirai

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Indoor Agriculture Product Offered

12.8.3 Mirai Indoor Agriculture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Mirai News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3886856-global-indoor-agriculture-market-growth-2019-2024

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com