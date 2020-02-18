Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Logistics and Warehousing Market 2019 Indonesia Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Logistics and Warehousing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Logistics and Warehousing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Indonesia logistics industry has presented a momentous growth in the past five years recording a CAGR of 10.0%, owing to the country’s expenditure in upgrading its transportation services and lenient trade policies. Its growth is intertwined with development of key sectors such as agriculture, construction, information & technology and the growth of Indonesian economy. Indonesia Logistics market is an integration of freight forwarding, warehousing and value added services.

The market is expected to increase at a double digit growth during 2017-2022 owing to the government’s plan to transform Indonesia into a major logistics hub. The imports and exports of the country are expected to incline in future and growth of e-commerce market is also anticipated to raise the logistics market. Additionally, the rising demand of perishable products and express delivery will further boost both logistics and cold chain market.

Freight Forwarding Continue to Dominate

Freight Forwarding is the dominant segment recording a CAGR of 10.3% during the period 2012-2017, whereas warehousing segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during forecasted period. Freight Forwarding Market has increased with the major boost from road freight, followed by air & sea freight forwarding, owing to infrastructure projects, increase in number of freight forwarders, increasing industrial activities, growing FMCG market and rising e-commerce industry in the country.

Warehousing sector is witnessing Y-o-Y growth with the introduction of modern technologies such as Automatic Store and Retrieval System, Warehouse Management System, Cross Docking, Vendor Managed inventory, Bonded Logistics and many more. The sector is expected to record CAGR growth of 16.0% during 2017-2022 and opening further opportunities for the domestic and international players to harness.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727308-indonesia-logistics-and-warehousing-industry-outlook-to-2022

Technological Advancements Attracting Foreign Players

Technological developments such as RFID (Radio frequency identification) technology, integration of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Long-range identification and tracking (LRIT) will further boost the logistics industry in Indonesia.

Trade Partnerships Opening Avenues

Indonesia total trade share with its major exporters aggregates to 50.9% according to European Union Statistics (2017). It implies, that Indonesia has a huge scope in terms of untapped market which once penetrated would further improve Indonesia’s trade scenario and thereby boost logistics industry.

Scope of the Study

The synopsis presented have been derived from the report titled “Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Industry – Outlook to 2022” published by MCORE Research. The report offer detailed analysis of the industry by discussing market performance and future outlook along with key growth enablers. The report provides valuable insights of the industry detailing market by type of logistics such as freight forwarding, warehousing, value added services and 3PL; by mode of transportation (Rail, Road, Sea, Air); and by mode of delivery. The report also provides a snapshot about the key players in the market and a comparative study on various parameters.

Key Players in the Indonesia Logistics Industry:

PT. Yusen Logistics, CEVA Logistics, Agility Logistics, Trans-Pratama Logistics, JNE, DHL, FedEx, Keppel Logistics, Maersk Line, Pt. Mega International Sejahtera, PT. POS Indonesia

The report helps readers to gain information on following areas:

• Why Indonesia is the prospective market for logistics?

• How Logistics industry is contributing to the country’s economy?

• What are the prospective areas in the country to leverage in Logistics supply?

• What are the major industries participating in the logistics growth?

• What is the role of technology and current state in the sector?

• Who are the leading players in the Indonesia Logistics Industry?

• What is the role of government in present and future performance of the industry?

• How Logistics industry future is shaping up in Indonesia?

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3727308-indonesia-logistics-and-warehousing-industry-outlook-to-2022

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Industry Overview

1.1. Indonesia Logistic Performance Review

1.2. Country Overview

1.2.1. Economy Overview

1.2.2. Political Overview

1.2.3. Technology Overview

1.2.4. Demography Overview

1.3. Supply Chain Analysis of Indonesia Logistics and Warehousing Industry Research Methodology

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Approach Adopted

2.4. Modus Operandi

2.4.1. Exploratory Research

2.4.2. Data Synthesis & Analysis

2.4.3. Data Validation

2.5. Limitations of the Study

…..

Indonesia Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape

10.2. Company Profiling

10.2.1. Pt. Yusen Logistics

10.2.2. Ceva Logistics

10.2.3. Agility Logistics

10.2.4. Trans Pratama Logistics

10.2.5. JNE

10.2.6. DHL

10.2.7. FedEx

10.2.8. Keppel Logistic

10.2.9. Maersk Line

10.2.10. PT. POS Indonesia Micro Industry Dynamics: Indonesia Logistics Market

11.1. Trends and Developments

11.1.1. Improving Aerodrome Connectivity

11.1.2. Increasing Benefits of Bonded Logistics Centre

11.1.3. Rising Foreign Investment Flows

11.1.4. Growing Adoption of Advanced Technology

11.1.5. Increased Sales of Commercial Vehicles

11.2. Growth Enablers

11.2.1. Growth in the Retail Sector

11.2.2. Surging E-Commerce Logistics

11.2.3. Growth in the Trade Scenario of Indonesia

11.2.4. Growth in Pharmaceuticals Industry Sales

11.2.5. Increasing Infrastructure Support

11.2.6. Improvement in Trade Integration

11.3. Market Retardants

11.3.1. Lack of Adoption of Cloud Technology

11.3.2. High Logistics Expenditure

11.3.3. Inadequate Infrastructure

11.3.4. Lengthy Custom Clearance Procedure

11.3.5. Business Improvement Hurdle

11.4. Market Opportunities

11.4.1. Membership of Trans-Pacific Partnership

11.4.2. Strong Trade Partnership

11.4.3. Use of Drone delivery

11.4.4. Introduction of Artificial Intelligence

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3727308

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)