Indium Tin Oxide Market Size and Analysis by Leading Manufacturers with Its Application and Forecast 2019-2025

Indium Tin Oxide Industry Overview

Indium tin oxide (ITO) is a mixture of indium oxide and tin oxide which is found in a solid state. Typically, indium tin oxide has 90% of indium oxide and 10% of tin oxide by weight. When in thin layer it is colorless and transparent, while it forms a yellowish grey color when in bulk. Indium tin oxide is a member of transparent conducting oxide and is a widely used transparent conduction oxide owing to its excellent physical properties.

Indium tin oxide (ITO, or tin-doped indium oxide) is a mixture of indium(III) oxide (In2O3) and tin(IV) oxide (SnO2), typically 90% In2O3, 10% SnO2 by weight. ITO is normally deposited by a physical vapor deposition process such as D.C. magnetron sputtering or electron beam deposition. Indium tin oxide can be widely used in many areas like flat panel display, Touch-screen sensor, photovoltaic cells, etc. Flat panel display is the largest application of ITO, with the share of 76.35% in 2015.Indium tin oxide can be classified according to its origin- primary-source ITO and reclaim-source ITO. Primary-source ITO is more prevalent in China, while reclaim-source ITO has been widely used in Japan, Korea and USA.

Japan is the leading producer of ITO and ITO target. In 2015, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, JX Nippon Mining & Metals and Tosoh Corporation, three Japanese companies accounted for 74.71% of world ITO production. Japan is also a major consumer of ITO. ITO target and ITO film are widely used to produce display panel and touchable screen, which is largely consumed in Japan. Korea, China and USA are also important supplier of ITO, with Corning, Indium Corporation, AM&M, SOLAR, Weihai Blue Fox and Yeke Group the major competitors. It is worth noting that the capacities of Korea, China and USA manufacturers are tiny compared with Japan players, and the global situation of ITO market would not promisingly to be changed in short time.

Global Indium Tin Oxide market size will increase to 1840 Million US$ by 2025, from 1480 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Indium Tin Oxide.

The report also provides regional level market analysis and future outlook for: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Corning

Tosoh Corporation

Umicore

Indium Corporation

AM&M

SOLAR

Weihai Blue Fox

Yeke Group

OMAT

Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials

China-Tin Group

ShaoGuan Sigma

ENAM OPTOELECTRONIC MATERIAL

Hebei Pengda

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

CNMC (Ningxia) Orient Group

Indium Tin Oxide Breakdown Data by Type

ITO Source

Form

Indium Tin Oxide Breakdown Data by Application

Flat Panel Display

Touch-screen Sensor

Photovoltaic Cells

Others

Indium Tin Oxide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Indium Tin Oxide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Indium Tin Oxide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Indium Tin Oxide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indium Tin Oxide :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

Indium Tin Oxide Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Indium Tin Oxide Overview

Chapter 2: Indium Tin Oxide Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2025)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 114: Appendix

Continued…

