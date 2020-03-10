Indian Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market 2018: Emerging Trends, Future Growth Drivers & Opportunities

A strong increase in the telecom subscribers base has necessitated network expansion covering a wider area, thereby creating a need for significant investment in telecom infrastructure. However the fixed line market in India remains highly underdeveloped due to the dominance of the mobile segment. Further, the number of fixed telephone lines is slowly declining as the mobile segment continues to expand.

India’s fixed broadband market remains highly under-developed due to the dominance of the mobile platform and in turn by the uptake of mobile broadband. Fixed broadband penetration is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the next five years to 2022 from a very small base.

Key developments:

The emergence of an affluent middle class is triggering demand for mobile broadband.

IoT focus areas will include agriculture, health, transportation, security, automobile, and smart cities.

Video will remain the main driver for online content consumption.

The digital economy will help the country align to its goals of expanding the wider Indian economy.

Fixed broadband penetration is expected to grow at a moderate rate to 2022.

Mobile broadband penetration has grown strongly in India.

Market competition is intensifying in the mobile sector.

Significant market consolidation amongst the mobile operators is underway.

A shake-out of the Indian mobile market is inevitable.

Key companies mentioned in this report:

Aircel, Bharti Airtel, Loop Mobile (BPL Mobile), Idea, Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices, Videocon, S Tel, Bharti Telenet, Reliance Infocomm, Tata Teleservices, Sistema (Shyam Telelink), Swan Telecom, Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL), Videocon, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJI).

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

2.1 Market Overview and Analysis

2.2 Background

2.3 Telecommunications Investment

2.3.1 Foreign investment

2.3.2 Investment in IT infrastructure

2.3.3 Investment in Digital Projects

2.3.4 Rural Projects

3. Regulatory environment

3.1 Overview

3.2 Regulatory authorities

3.2.1 Ministry for Communications (MoC)

3.2.2 Department of Telecommunications (DoT)

3.2.3 Telecom Commission

3.2.4 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

3.2.5 Telecom Dispute Settlement & Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT)

3.2.6 Communications Commission of India (CCI)

3.2.7 Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY)

3.3 Licensing circles

3.4 Licensing – VNO’s

3.5 Net Neutrality

3.6 Access

3.7 Fibre Access

3.8 Regulatory developments

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.2 Regulatory developments – 2015

3.8.3 Regulatory developments – 2014

3.9 Government policies

3.9.1 National Telecom Policies 1999 (NTP-99)

3.9.2 Addendum to NTP-99

3.9.3 National Broadband Policy 2004

3.9.4 12th Five Year Plan (2012 – 2017)

3.10 Interconnect

4. Fixed network operators

4.1 Fixed-line statistics by Operator

4.2 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Fixed-line business

4.3 Bharti Airtel

4.4 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)

4.5 Quadrant

4.6 Reliance Communications

4.7 SSTL (Sistema)

4.8 Tata Teleservices

4.9 Videocon

4.10 Vodafone

4.11 NTT

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 Statistics

5.3 Telecom towers

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Developments

5.4 Rural and regional networks

5.4.1 Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF)

5.4.2 Village Public Telephones (VPTs)

5.4.3 Public Call Offices (PCOs)

5.5 National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN)

5.6 Next Generation Networks (NGN)

5.7 International infrastructure

5.7.1 Background

5.8 Satellite communications

5.8.1 INSAT

5.8.2 Intelsat

5.8.3 Thaicom (formerly ShinSat)

5.9 Submarine cable networks

5.9.1 FLAG

5.9.2 Network i2i

5.9.3 Tata-Indicom cable

5.9.4 SEA-ME-WE 4

5.9.5 Bharat Lanka cable

5.9.6 India, Middle East, Western Europe (I-ME-WE) cable

5.9.7 Europe India Gateway (EIG) cable

5.9.8 Southeast Asia Japan Cable System (SJC)

5.9.9 Submarine cable developments

5.10 Specific IT developments

5.10.1 Data Centres

5.10.2 Cloud Computing

5.11 Smart infrastructure

5.11.1 M2M/IoT

5.11.2 Smart cities

6. Broadband market

6.1 Market Overview and analysis

6.2 Broadband statistics

6.2.1 Internet statistics

6.3 National Broadband Policy

6.4 National Broadband Plan

6.5 Forecasts – Fixed broadband subscribers – 2017; 2019; 2022

6.6 Fixed Broadband Service Providers

6.6.1 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)

6.6.2 Bharti Airtel

6.6.3 Hughes Telecom

6.6.4 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)

6.6.5 Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT)

6.6.6 Vodafone

6.6.7 Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

6.7 Fixed Broadband Technologies

6.7.1 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.7.2 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.7.3 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) and Fibre-To-The-Home (FttH)

6.7.4 Fixed wireless



7. Digital media

7.1 Videostreaming

7.1.1 IPTV

7.2 Broadcasting Market

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Market statistics

7.2.3 Cable TV and Satellite TV

7.2.4 Pay TV

7.2.5 Satellite TV Direct-to-Home (DTH) TV

8. Digital economy

8.1 Overview

8.2 e-Commerce

8.3 e-Education

9. Mobile communications

9.1 Market Overview and Analysis

9.1.1 Geographic segments

9.1.2 Rural expansion

9.2 Mobile statistics

9.2.1 General statistics

9.2.2 Mobile Broadband

9.2.3 Forecasts – mobile subscribers – 2017; 2019; 2022

9.3 Regulatory issues

9.3.1 Spectrum

9.3.2 Mobile Subscriber Verification

9.3.3 Call drop investigation

9.3.4 Operators directed to issue data usage messages

9.3.5 Roaming

9.3.6 MNP

9.3.7 Network sharing

9.4 Mobile infrastructure

9.4.1 Introduction

9.4.2 GSM

9.4.3 CDMA

9.4.4 3G

9.4.5 4G / LTE

9.4.6 Other infrastructure developments

9.5 Major mobile operators

9.5.1 Subscribers by Operator

9.5.2 Merger Activities – 2016 – 2017

9.5.3 Aircel

9.5.4 Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL)

9.5.5 Bharti Airtel

9.5.6 Idea Cellular

9.5.7 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)

9.5.8 Quadrant

9.5.9 Reliance Communications (RCOM)

9.5.10 Reliance Jio Infocomm (jio)

9.5.11 SSTL (Sistema)

9.5.12 Tata Teleservices

9.5.13 Telenor

9.5.14 Vodafone

9.5.15 Fixed-line business

9.5.16 Reach mobile

9.5.17 MVNOs

..…..Continued

