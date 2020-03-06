Indian eLiquid and eJuice – Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016 to 2022

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Indian eLiquid and eJuice Market 2022 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Indian eLiquid and eJuice market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Indian eLiquid and eJuice market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Overview: eLiquids can be categorized into eJuice, eCigarettes, eFluids, vaporizer cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENNDS), and eCigs. The eCigarettes are considered as an alternative to real cigarettes with no tobacco and is powered by a battery device that emits a flavored fog (nicotine is required if the user prefers it) when inhaled. In India, eCigarette business is in initial stage as consumers are starting to switch from traditional cigarette to eCigarette, which are considered healthier – hence eCigarette is becoming popular among the end-users. Additionally, eLiquids are 95% less harmful than a normal cigarette.

Market Analysis:

Indian eLiquid and eJuice Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 54.1% during the forecast period 2016-2022. The increasing young population, changing consumer lifestyle, changing demands, and spending activities have led the demand for eLiquid and eJuice in India. In addition, the development of innovative products with extra features helps to improve the customer satisfaction and increase the customer base as customers are demanding for various flavour products and they are ready to spend money. The Indian eLiquid and eJuice market is analyzed by types – pre-filled eLiquid and bottled eLiquid; distribution channels – online, offline (retail), and others; demography – age group and sex; and location – tier 1 cities, and tier 2 cities.

Product Analysis: Pre-filled eLiquid is expected to reach 1,095.3 million by 2022 due to the growing demand for pre-filled eLiquid products in the market. In addition, the users often prefer refillable or replaceable eLiquid. The tier 1 cities segment is expected to play a major role in the market growth. The smokers in the age group of 24-45 years are primarily targeted by the eCigarette players.

Key Players:

The eLiquid and eJuice market in India is expected to grow and value chain players are continuing to expand, bringing new innovative products, and rising M&A activities to gain the revenue in this market. Some of the players included in the report are ITC Limited, Japan Tobacco Inc., Altria Group Inc., Godfrey Philips India Ltd., Reynolds American Inc., and Foschia (R.R. Chemicals).

Benefits:

The report provides complete details of industry trends about the eLiquid and eJuice market. The report provides business opportunities for various key stakeholders by providing an in-depth analysis of adoption and demand for eLiquid and eJuice. Some of the key points featured in the report aiming to help the industry participants are described below.

The report provides complete details about major trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in each industry vertical. This business information helps the key stakeholders to understand the current and future market outlook to focus/expand/invest in various types and distribution channels and can target specific demography to offer the eLiquid and eJuice market. Further, this report provides the complete details about the tier 1 cities and tier 2 cities.

Furthermore, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The report gives an opportunity to the players to improve their current business approach by providing strategic intelligence about the competition.

The report also provides the competitive landscape of the leading players specific to eLiquid and eJuice market that helps them to understand about their competitor’s landscape.

The report can also be tailored as per the specific info required by the users. The customization of the report is available on the basis of distribution channels, vendor profiles, and tier cities.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2016, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Indian eLiquid and eJuice market over the period 2019-2026.

The Indian eLiquid and eJuice market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2016, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

Evaluating the market size of the global Indian eLiquid and eJuice market as well as the market forecast.

Analysing various market segmentations as well as forecasting the market on the basis of geography which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Highlighting the factors impacting the growth of the market which includes growth drivers, challenges, opportunities as well as trends

Examining competitive landscape of the leading companies on the basis of overview of the company, business strategy, product overview, risk analysis, recent developments and SWOT analysis.

Various statistical methods such as Covariance, Correlation, Regression and Coefficient of Determination (R square) analysis have been utilized to assess the market performance and analyse the future outlook of the market.

This market study is definitely going to be useful and can be utilized as a valuable source of assistance for the investors, manufacturers related to the product, suppliers, distributors, investment banks, management consulting companies, regulatory and government bodies, research organizations, and forums.

