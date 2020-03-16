India Telecom Services Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2024

Description:-

The Indian Telecom services market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Telecommunications is one of the prime support services needed for rapid growth and modernisation of various sectors of the economy. The policies and regulatory frame works implemented by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) created a potential environment for service providers. The increasing network coverage and decreasing of tariff rates due to heavy competition were the potential drivers in the past few years. Some of the major players include Bharti airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular and etc. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Telecom Service Providers in India, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry trends.

The India has become one of the attractive markets for the international companies and domestic companies and development activities have been increasing in India due to rapid economic growth and FDI investments. The telecom sector has registered a huge growth from the past few years. As a result India has become the second largest telecommunication networks in the world today. The subscriber’s base is increasing in urban and rural regions. The government bodies of India have taken major actions to provide a business friendly environment for the enterprise in telecom sectors.

Players are more aggressive in the market and they are coming with new technologies, services and new ideas into the market. Most of the vendors are focusing on launching 4G technologies in upcoming years, new services such as cloud and data center services will create high penetration in the market. As a result, most of the major players may focus on these service markets.

The telecom services market is estimated to reach high growth in forthcoming years due to high penetration in mobile service markets and technologies, wireline networks, etc. In all the verticals adoption and usage of telecommunication has been increasing. Subscriber’s base is increasing day by day in rural and urban regions. Further, upcoming smart cities and digital India will boost the WiFi technology growth.

Report Scope

The Indian Telecom Services Market report provides an in-depth analysis of telecommunication services.

Markets are considered and analyzed by equipment providers, services, technologies, regions, and verticals.

The report also covers drivers, restraints and opportunities affecting the market growth over

the next forecasted years (2015–2020).

It also contains analysis of forecasted revenues, competitive landscape and vendor profiles.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview



1.1 Industry Trends

1.2 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline



2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.3.1 Infoholic Research Forecasting Model

2.3.2 Findings From Different Sources

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Report Snapshot



3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Parent/Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution of Market

4.2 Value Chain

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Providers

4.3.2 Services

4.3.3 Technologies

4.3.4 Regions

4.3.5 Verticals

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Increased application usage through smartphones, affordable services and device price

4.4.1.2 Increased demand for Internet services

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Improper spectrum allocation

4.4.2.2 Slow ahead of rural expansion due to lack of telecommunication infrastructure

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Raise of cloud hosted services and data center services

4.4.3.2 Increasing demand for 4th Gen technology

4.4.3.3 Demand for rural region – connecting India

4.4.3.4 Enterprises eye on smart cities and digital India

4.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Trends & Roadmap

5.1 Market Trends

5.2 Technology Roadmap

6 Providers: Market Size & Analysis



6.1 Overview

6.2 Network Equipment Providers

6.3 End-user Equipment Providers

6.4 Others

Continued……

