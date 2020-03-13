India LED Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

The LED Market in India is part of Netscribes’ Manufacturing Industry Series reports. Advantages such as better lamp life and energy efficiency are expected to drive the LED market in India.

The report begins with an introduction about the different broad dimensions of the lighting market. A brief description of the evolution of LED technology has also been included in this section. It is followed by a brief overview of the global lighting market and the global LED market. Description of the Indian lighting industry highlights its major segments. Overview of the Indian LED industry provides details on the industry size and the growth in demand.

The next section provides a brief overview of the value chain present in the LED industry.

The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of LED under specific HS codes in terms of value and volume. It provides country-wise import and export data for the year 2010-11, mentioning the major countries exporting and importing from India.

Factors driving the growth of the LED market in India are also explained in detail. Growing population and rise in income provides an impetus to the growth of the LED market in India. Demand from consumer electronics is expected to emerge as a major growth driver for the Indian LED market. Increasing usage in street lighting and growing indoor lighting applications is expected to boost the growth prospects of the LED market in India. Better lamp life and energy efficiency and environment friendly technology is expected to contribute significantly towards market development. Global ban on the usage of incandescent lights also has a favorable impact on the growth of the LED market.

The players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. High initial cost barrier has emerged as a major challenge hindering the market growth. Lack of consumer awareness and high import dependency are also expected to have an unfavorable impact on the growth of the LED market in India.

The next section incorporates some of the initiatives that are needed to enhance the growth prospects of the Indian LED industry.

Brief description of the published LED standards in India has been included in the report. The support provided by the government to promote the LED market and the key initiatives undertaken by the regulatory stakeholders in order to develop the LED industry in India have also been highlighted in the report.

Emerging trends in the LED market include growing usage in automotive lighting, digital signage, solar LED lights and technology development.

The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the LED market in India briefing about the public and private players existing in the market. The report features brief profiles of major players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.

Some of the key statistics or factors impacting the LED market in India covered in the report include market size & growth, rise in population, rise in income, LED Television – Sales Share, LED Monitor Sales and Digital Signage Market Growth.

The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the LED market in India.

