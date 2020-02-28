India is the second largest footwear manufacturer in the world after China and top key players are Khadim India Limited, Liberty Shoes Limited

Currently, India is the second largest footwear manufacturer in the world after China. The footwear market consists of companies engaged in manufacturing, selling and marketing of different kinds of footwear and accessories to the end users, namely men, women and kids. Footwear has evolved from being a necessity, as protection for feet, to an accessory which has become a style statement for customers. The Indian footwear market is dominated by unorganized players but as consumer preference and buying behavior is changing, organized retail players are making space for themselves in the market. Of the total footwear produced, ~90% are consumed within the country while the remaining ~10% are exported mainly to the European nations which include the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Italy and France.

With increasing internet penetration and rising popularity of the e-commerce market, footwear manufacturers, having a presence over the e-commerce ecosystem, are using the internet not only for driving sales but also to monitor consumer-buying behavior, and are accordingly offering a personalized experience to customers. Through e-commerce platforms companies also provide fast and convenient functional experience to customers like easy payment option, grievance management, after sales service and competitive pricing.

Market segmentation

The Indian footwear market is segmented by end user-wise sales, and type-wise market segmentation in which casual footwear contributes chiefly to the total revenue.

Key growth factors

o Increase in disposable income and per capita income has revolutionized the consumers’ buying and spending pattern towards apparel and footwear. A greater proportion of the overall Indian population, which includes tier I and II cities as well as smaller towns, now have considerably higher spending power, as a result of which, expansion of the footwear market is gaining mass momentum.The emergence of organized retail and e-tailing plays a major role in the development of the Indian footwear market. The modern retailing has resulted in increased accessibility, evaluation of a large number of alternatives, and special offers and discounts to attract customers.

Threats and key players

o In India, the unorganized footwear market accounts for 85% of total market and give stiff competition to organised sector players. Unorganised players have a lot of advantages over organised players like lower sales tax and lower labor cost.

o Khadim India Limited, Liberty Shoes Limited, Relaxo Footwear Limited, Sreeleather Limited, Bata India Limited and Adidas India Private Limited are some of the major players operating in the Indian footwear market.

1. Overview of the Indian footwear market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian footwear market (2017 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian footwear market and its segments (end-user wise sales, organized vs unorganized split, material wise segmentation, type-wise market segmentation)

4. Trade analysis of the footwear market in India

5. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

7. Key recent developments associated with the footwear market in India

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. India retail industry definition and structure

3.2. Footwear market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Indian footwear market – overview

4.1. Footwear market size and growth forecast- value-wise

4.2. Porter’s five forces analysis

Chapter 5: Indian footwear market – segmentation

5.1. End-user wise sales – percentage split

5.2. Organized vs unorganized – percentage split

5.3. Material wise – percentage split

5.4. Type-wise – percentage split

Chapter 6: Trade analysis

6.1. Export of footwear

o Value-wise

o Country-wise

6.2. Import of footwear

o Value-wise

o Country-wise

Chapter 7: Key growth drivers of the market

Chapter 8: Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Chapter 9: Market trends

o Automation in footwear market

o Omni-channel strategy

