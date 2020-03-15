India Inventory Management Software Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

Indian supply chain industry is witnessing an increasing demand for digital driven solutions to enhance their profitability by closely monitoring their operational expenses. The technology driven business solutions such as, predictive inventory management, warehouse robots, distribution network planning and others are largely being demanded by Indian warehouses. Inventory software is one such technology which is helping the business owners to monitor their inventory to help them implement omni-channel inventory, automatic order processing, payments and returns tracking, remote access of inventory data, and order level accounting by closely monitoring real-time inventory information. The presence of leading global retail chains such as Walmart, in the Indian e-commerce industry is prompting retail and e-tailing companies to adopt efficient tools to increase their profitability using real-time information.

Market analysis:

The market for inventory management software is driven by the increasing demand for real-time inventory, government regulatory policies and remote accessibility of information. Most of the Indian industries are including inventory management software as a part of digitalizing their supply chain to capture real-time data for improving profitability. Also, the large sized warehouses are focusing on replacing their manual method of noting inventory with digital technologies.

According to Infoholic Research, the “India Inventory Management Software” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

The market is analyzed based on industries and deployment types. Industries include, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, healthcare and pharma, chemicals, logistics, food processing and others. The Indian retail and e-tailing industries are expected to open up new business opportunities for inventory management software developers.