India Feminine Hygiene Market 2016 Analysis and Forecast to 2021

India feminine hygiene products category is one of the developing markets in FMCG industry of the country. Feminine hygiene market is segmented mainly into sanitary napkin, pantyliner, tampon, and other products (internal cleansers & sprays and disposable razors & blades). The report covers the detailed insights of the feminine hygiene products market in the Indian market. The report covers the Indian feminine hygiene market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the various feminine hygiene products. The different brands and companies involved in the organized feminine hygiene market in India are also analyzed in this report. The report also gives an idea on the product variant pricing analysis of each of the product available in the sanitary napkin, pantyliner and tampon market.

Feminine hygiene products have seen a moderate growth in the recent years in India. However, rapid urbanization, growing middle class people, rising awareness, growing number of working women and the increasing availability of products like sanitary napkins have been some of the major growth drivers of feminine hygiene market in India. India feminine hygiene market grew with a CAGR of about 16.05% in the period of five years from 2010 to 2015. In the current scenario, sanitary napkin segment is generating the largest revenue within feminine hygiene market. Sanitary napkins are available in various variants which is suitable for day and night usage. The thickness and size of napkin varies in all the variants, and ultra thin sanitary napkins are greatly accepted among urban girls. However, the category showcases the low penetration and low consumption level in India. Pantyliner and tampon are the comparatively new categories for Indian women consumers, where the consumption level for these products is quite low. Moreover, the other feminine hygiene products such as internal cleansers & spray and disposable razors & blades are also untapped market in India.

According to “India Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook, 2021”, the Indian feminine hygiene market is less penetrated and dimly competitive. Few international companies are present in the Indian market and making efforts to develop the market. As people are shifting more towards the hygiene side, existing players are offering and promoting the products on the basis of hygiene. Women health concerns because of improper management while menstruation period have always been a major concern to the Indian consumers and so the manufacturers are trying to market the product with the same aspect. Manufacturers are promoting these products by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make the consumers aware about the new products and variants. P&GHH, Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm India, Kimberly-Clark, etc are some of the companies that are operating the feminine hygiene Indian market. Whisper is leading and one of the trusted brands in sanitary napkins market. Although, in many parts of India affordability of sanitary napkins is a major concern for consumers as well as the market players as Indian women in the rural areas cannot afford such products due to its high prices. Women use cotton cloth as it has been traditionally used among millions of women.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with feminine hygiene market suppliers and channel partners in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases

Key points in table of content

1. Report Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Female Population Scenario

4. Global Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. APAC Feminine Hygiene Market

4.1.3. Europe Feminine Hygiene Market

4.1.4. North America Feminine Hygiene Market

4.1.5. Latin America Feminine Hygiene Market

4.1.6. MEA Feminine Hygiene Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Region

4.2.2. By Segment

5. Global Sanitary Napkin Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share By Region

6. Global Pantyliner Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Region

7. Global Tampon Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share By Region

8. India Female Population Scenario

9. India Feminine Hygiene Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size By Value

9.2. Market Share By Segment

10. India Sanitary Napkin Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size By Value

10.2. Market Share

10.2.1. By Brand

10.2.2. By Region

11. India Pantyliner Market Outlook (Size & Forecast)

12. India Tampon Market Outlook (Size & Forecast)

13. Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

14. Market Penetration

15. India Economic Profile – 2014

16. Channel Partner Analysis

17. Raw Material Analysis

18. Manufacturing Process of Sanitary Napkins

19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

20. PEST Analysis

21. Trade Dynamics

21.1. Import

21.2. Export

22. Market Dynamics

22.1. Key Drivers

22.2. Key Challenges

23. Market Trends & Developments

23.1. Changing Consumer Preferences

23.2. Low penetration levels – An opportunity for hygiene companies

23.3. Rural Opportunities – Hard to overlook

24. Competitive Landscape

24.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

24.2. Company Profiles

24.2.1. P&G Hygiene and Health Care Limited

24.2.2. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

24.2.3. Unicharm India Pvt. Ltd.

24.2.4. Emami Limited

24.2.5. Kimberly-Clark Lever Pvt. Ltd

25. Strategic Recommendations

26. Disclaimer