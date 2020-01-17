India CRO Market Growing at an Impressive CAGR of 12% by 2023, Says Recent Study

This report analyzes the India CRO market by services type (clinical trials, product development, process development, post-marketing surveillance, quality monitoring and others); by therapeutic application (oncology, cardiovascular, neurology, nephrology and urology, and others) and by end users (pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical companies, medical devices companies and academic institutes); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The India CRO market was valued at USD 500 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 986.9 million, at a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period.

The major players in India CRO market include:

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.

Syngene

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Siro Clinpharm

Clininvent Research Pvt. Ltd.

VIMTA

Bilcare Limited

Aizant Drug Research Solutions Private Limited

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Synapse Labs Pvt Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Laurus Labs.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Central India

On the basis of services type, the India CRO market has been categorized into the following segments:

Clinical trials

Product Development

Process Development

Post-Marketing Surveillance

Quality Monitoring

Others

On the basis of therapeutic application, the India CRO market has been categorized into the following segments:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Nephrology

Urology

Others

On the basis of end users, the India CRO market has been categorized into the following segments:

Pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical devices Companies

Academic Institutes

Research Methodology

The analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis added before being presented in this report.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Market Factor Analysis

5 India CRO Market, By Service Type

6 India CRO Market, By Therapeutic Application

7 India CRO Market, By End User

8 India CRO Market, By Country

9 Company Landscape

10 Company Profile

