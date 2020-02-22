India Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 10.08% and Forecast to 2021

Consumer electronics and home appliances are products intended for everyday use at homes. The market is mainly driven by an increase in labor costs and product innovation in terms of technology, performance, design, and capability. The rising average dual-household incomes of consumers is the primary factor that drives the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India. With the recovery from the economic crisis of 2012, consumers have started investing heavily in products like smart consumer electronics and home appliances.

The analysts forecast the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India to grow at a CAGR of 10.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Electrolux

• Haier

• LG Electronics

• Robert Bosch

• SAMSUNG

• Whirlpool

Other prominent vendors

• Arçelik

• Fagor America

• Hitachi

• Hoover Candy Group

• iRobot

• Koninklijke Philips

• Midea Group

• Miele & Cie.

• Panasonic

• Sears Brands

• SMEG

• Sony

• TOSHIBA

• Vestel

Market driver

• Growth in government initiatives for electronic products

Market challenge

• Data security issues associated with smart consumer electronics and home appliances

Market trend

• Adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

• PESTLE Analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India: Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Consumer electronics – market size & forecast

• Home appliances – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY STYLE

• Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India: Segmentation by style

• Comparison by style

• Freestanding consumer electronics and home appliances – market size & forecast

• Built-in consumer electronics and home appliances – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by style

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Consumer electronics and home appliances market in India: Segmentation by distribution channel

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Other prominent drivers

• Market challenges

• Other prominent challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Adoption of smart and advanced features in home appliances

• Adoption of energy-efficient consumer electronics and home appliances

• Growing investment in R&D activities

• Advent of product localization

• Other prominent trends

PART 12: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 13: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

• Electrolux

• Haier

• LG Electronics

• Robert Bosch

• SAMSUNG

• Whirlpool

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

