India Baby Food Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

India Baby Food Industry

This report covers a detailed insight of the baby food products market in the Indian market. The report covers the Indian baby food market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the various baby food products. The different brands and companies involved in the organized baby food market in India are also analyzed in this report. Additionally, the report gives an idea on the product-variant and pricing analysis of each of the product available in the baby food market. Baby food is one of the fastest growing categories in baby care and overall FMCG industry of India. Baby food market is segmented mainly into infant milk formula, baby cereals, follow-up formula and other products like baby juice, baby soup, and prepared baby food products. All of these products have witnessed significant growth in the past few years.

Increasing prosperity, steady urbanization, growing middle class people, growing number of working women and the increasing concerns regarding the fulfillment of nutrition and vitamins at growing stage of infants have been some of the major growth drivers of baby food market in India. India baby food market grew with a healthy CAGR in the last five years from 2010 to 2015. In current scenario, Infant milk formula based products are generating the largest revenue within baby food market. Baby cereals are the fastest growing segment as mothers prefer to feed grain cereals to their babies after 6 months. Follow-up formula based products are desired for babies aged above 6 months which is also expected to grow at a higher pace in the coming forecast period.

According to “India Baby Food Market Overview”, the Indian baby food market is anticipated to represent a CAGR of more than 15% during forecast period. Overall, baby food market is small as compared to other developing countries across Asia. In India, the market is largely unorganized and non-organic baby food is a large segment. The market is dominated by Nestle India which is operating with its 6 baby food brands in India. There has been seen very low penetration in organic baby food category due to less number of players. However, the category is expected to grow with a fast phase owing to increasing concerns regarding safety ingredients. In terms of geography, south and north India constituting for larger share in baby food market across India, whereas penetrations levels in East India is the lowest.

