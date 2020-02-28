Increasing Use of Glass Prefilled Syringes to Aid the Growth of the Global Prefilled Syringes Market

According to research on prefilled syringes by Fact.MR, the global market for prefilled syringes is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 9.6% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026. By end of 2026, more than 10,200,000 thousand units of prefilled syringes are expected to be sold across the globe in various healthcare facilities.

Extensive research analysis associated with market valuation, applications, demand and sales of prefilled syringes has been covered in global prefilled syringes market, a new research report devised by Fact.MR recently. This research report gives a thorough analysis on the changing dynamics of the global market for prefilled syringes along with incisive insights on each market segment.

The research report on global prefilled syringes market includes insights on various aspects that drive the market, for instance, new trends, developments and factors that have aided the use of prefilled syringes thus fuelling their sales across regions. In addition, the research report also portrays major challenges faced by manufacturers of prefilled syringes, as well as restraints that have a negative influence on the growth of the global prefilled syringes market.

Sale of Prefilled Syringes in North America to Remain at the Forefront, as Compared to Other Regions

According to Prefilled Syringes West Coast Conference held in 2017, the use of prefilled syringes in North America have gained high demand with increasing need for safety, patient satisfaction and high quality. Counters in North America, especially the United States, are reflecting higher expenditure on injectable drug delivery systems, for instance development of composite polymer prefilled syringes. These syringes have high break resistance. In addition the needle is attached with use of insert molding procedure, thus eliminating the use of tungsten and glue, increasing their sterilization levels.

By material type, glass based prefilled syringes hold the highest market share and sales of glass based prefilled syringes is estimated to surpass U$ 7.5 Bn by end of 2026. However, owing to high fragile nature of these syringes, manufacturers have developed polymer based prefilled syringes that are also gaining high traction. Polymer based prefilled syringes have a comparatively higher break resistance and do not react with the drug they carry.

With respect to distribution channels, hospitals are the most lucrative. Sale of both glass and polymer based prefilled syringes from hospitals is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 6.5 Bn by end of the year of assessment. Online pharmacies and specialty clinics are also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global prefilled syringes market in the coming years

The research report on global prefilled syringes market has profiled many such key companies involved in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes, such as Unilife Corporation, Sterinova, SHL Group, NIPRO, Bespak, AptarGroup, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Stevanato Group, SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer, Medtronic, Baxter International Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company.

