Increasing Use of Expanded Perlite in Constructional Products is Likely to Foster the Growth of Expanded Perlite Market in Future, according to Research Nester

The global expanded perlite market is segmented by application such as constructional products, insulating refractories, filtration, waste water treatment, horticultural and others. Further, expanded perlite has a wide range of applications. Among these applications, constructional products segment grabbed major market share in 2016. Additionally, growing use of expanded perlite in constructional products such as sub-floor heating insulation, light weight plaster aggregate, roofing shakes, ceiling tiles, mortars & grouts , chimney flue relining, other is expected to intensify the growth of global expanded perlite market in near future.

Global expanded perlite market is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global expanded perlite market was valued at USD 710.6 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach at revenue of USD 1.3 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, growing market penetration of expanded perlite in various industries such as construction and agriculture industry is likely to drive the growth of expanded perlite market. Expanded perlite has great water holding characteristics and this property of expanded perlite makes them more acceptable in horticulture sector.

The North America expanded perlite market accounted for major share in 2016 and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Further, growing oil & gas industry coupled with use of raw expanded perlite in oil & gas industry as lightweight aggregate for controlling the density of the cement grout is predicted to escalate the growth of North America expanded perlite market overt the forecast period.

Rising Construction Activities

Constructional activities are increasing in developing countries such as India & China. Further, the demand for light weight constructional products such as ceiling tiles, light weight plaster aggregate and others is envisioned to drive the growth of global expanded perlite market in upcoming years.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-541

Expanded Perlite for Waste Water Treatment

Lightweight expanded perlite is majorly used for waste water treatment. Further, distinguish property of expanded perlite makes them more desirable in filtration applications. Moreover, growing demand for expanded perlite for filtration application is likely to intensify the growth of global expanded perlite market.

However, presence of alternatives of expanded perlites such as Styrofoam, barite and other polymeric foam is likely to inhibit the growth of the expanded perlite market in the near future.

The report titled “Expanded Perlite Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global expanded perlite market in terms of market segmentation by application and by region.

Request Free Table of Contents Here: https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-541

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global expanded perlite market which includes company profiling of Aegean Perlites SA, Supreme Perlite Company, Cornerstone Industrial, Perlite-Hellas, Schundler Company, Keltech Energies, Silbrico Corporation, Gulf Perlite LLC, Termolita, Imerys SA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global expanded perlite market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Buy This Premium Report [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/payment/rep-id-541

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919