Increasing Female Employed Population to Intensify the Growth of Infant Milk Market in Future, According to Research Nester

Infant Milk Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021

The global infant milk market is segmented into form such as powders, concentrated liquids and ready to use. Among these segments, ready to use infant milk segment is expected to occupy top position in overall infant milk market during the forecast period. Increasing number of employed woman and rising disposable income are some of the factors which are anticipated to propel the growth of the ready to use infant milk market during the forecast period. Further, high product penetration and wide product portfolio of infant milks in developed markets such as U.S. is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Global infant milk market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing infant health concerns, growth in number of working mothers and continuous enhancement in infant milk formula is anticipated to drive the market of infant milk during the forecast period. Moreover, the global infant milk market is expected to garner noteworthy revenue by the end of 2021.

Asia Pacific was estimated to dominate the overall infant milk market in 2015. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, high birth rates in emerging nations and increasing purchasing power of consumers in the region are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the infant milk market. North America is also anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of the infant milk market. Availability of innovative and advanced milk products premixed with micronutrients is driving the demand for infant milks in the region.

Increasing Purchasing Power in Developing Nations

Growing number of consumers in developing nations such as China coupled with increasing purchasing power is believed to trigger the growth of the infant milk market. Apart from this, development of infant milks providing special health benefits to infants is envisioned to strengthen the global infant milk market during the forecast period.

Government Regulations

Intense government regulations ensuring that the product meets strict quality standards are expected to intensify the growth of the infant milk market. For instance, due to 2008 Chinese milk scandal, China government tightens the law and imposes strict standards regulations. Consequently, this resulted in limited certifications to local brands and most of the certificates were awarded to major global brands.

Although, high cost of infant milk, government initiatives to increase breast feeding awareness and lower birth rates are some of the factors is likely to dampen the growth of infant milk market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Infant Milk Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global infant milk market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by form, by type and by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global infant milk market which includes company profiling of Nestlé S.A., Pfizer Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Danone, Abbott Laboratories, Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( Earth’s Best), Nature’s One, Inc., Vermont Organics Infant Formula, Friso and The Hero Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global infant milk market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

