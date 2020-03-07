The global gluconic acid market can be segmented on the basis of component, end-user and region. On the basis of component, it is sub-segmented into glucono delta-lactone, gluconic acid, calcium salt of gluconic acid, sodium salt of gluconic acid and iron slat of gluconic acid. On the basis of end-user industry, it is sub-segmented into food and beverage industry pharmaceutical industry, chemicals industry, agriculture industry and others. The food and beverage is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid expansion of the retail industry during the forecast period. This is expected to increase the demand for the food products. Thus it is anticipated to drive the growth of the overall gluconic acid market.

The global gluconic acid market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 5.0% during 2018-2027. It is anticipated to reach around USD 1.0 billion by 2027. The growing health awareness among the population is increasing the demand for the food products .This is expected to boost the growth of the global gluconic acid market.

By region, global gluconic acid market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global gluconic acid market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing consumer awareness about the chemicals used for the construction purpose .Additionally, the growing demand for the bio ingredients for the food additives is expected to be the other factor driving the growth of the global gluconic acid market in the region. Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth for the global gluconic acid market. The growing food and beverage industry in the region is anticipated to boost the growth of the gluconic acid in the region during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gluconic acid market

The sodium gluconate is derived from the gluconic acid and it is used in the food and beverage industry. It acts as an excellent chelating powder .Additionally, it reduces the bitterness of stevia and balances the sweetness of the food items.

Calcium gluconate and other derivative of the gluconic acids is used in the pharmaceutical industry for the dosage purpose. It is used for the treatment of the deficiency of the calcium in the body. Thus the wide applications of the gluconic acids in various industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global gluconic acid market during the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global gluconic acid market which includes company profiling of key companies such as PMP Fermentation Products, Kaison Biochemical, Ruibang Laboratories, Xinhong Pharmaceutical, Gress Chemicals, Ferro chem Industries, Tianyi Food Addictives, Roquette, Xiwang Sugar, Jungbunzlauer, Shandong Fuyang biotechnology and Xingzhou Medicine Food. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global gluconic acid market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

