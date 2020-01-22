Increasing Demand for Pure Water Will Certainly Grow the Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market

The global ion exchange membrane market shows sluggish growth during 2017 to 2024. The competitive landscape is likely to develop as regional and local players dominate the market, as analyzed by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The local and regional players have well established goodwill and long-term contracts in the local areas, giving them an upper hand to control the market. Nevertheless, big companies are also expected to establish their ground in the market by acquiring low cost raw material. The report elaborates some of the key players in the ion exchange membrane market, which includes The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Ion Exchange Ltd, and Lanxess.

According to the TMR analysis, the global ion exchange membrane market is expected to increase to a valuation of US$ 1.17 bn by the end of 2024, which was US$0.86 bn in 2015. The CAGR for ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period is also expected to increase at 3.5%. The inorganic membrane, a type of material is estimated to attain high growth and generating revenue more than US$ 0.4 bn by the end of 2024. According to the regional analysis, the global ion exchange membrane market is leading in Asia Pacific with rising industries. Stronger establishment of electronics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and power generation industries especially in Asia Pacific will expand the market for ion exchange membrane market in coming years.

The need to provide clean drinking water for the increasing population across the globe has significantly increased the demand for ion exchange membrane market. To suffice growing demand for drinkable water has pushed the government in various countries to take deliberate steps to provide clean water. The growing scarcity of water has also pushed oil and gas industries to reuse water to meet the demand for water across the regions. According to the report provided by the UN World Water Development states that the developing countries are treating around 70% of the municipal and industrial wastewater. Additionally, newer technologies and methods are being used to treat wastewater evidently that can be further used for various other purposes.

On the other hand, the global market for ion exchange membrane can be restrained, as the ion exchange membrane results in non-ionized organic impurities. Due to these impurities the market may be hampered and slow down to attain its full potential. In addition, at times membrane bed cannot filter out microorganism or bacteria that remain in the membrane leaving the water unpurified. As the demand to purify water has grown drastically that will significantly lead the market for ion exchange membrane during the course of forecast period.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Ion Exchange Membrane Market (Charge – Cation, Anion, Amphoteric Ion, Bipolar Ion, and Mosaic Ion; Material – Hydrocarbon Membrane, Perfluorocarbon Membrane, Inorganic Membrane, Composite Membrane, and Partially Halogented Membrane; Structure – Heterogeneous Membrane and Homogeneous Membrane; Application – Electrodialysis, Electrolysis, Chromatographic Separation, Desalination, Wastewater Treatment, and Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

