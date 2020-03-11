Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging Market

Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging: An Overview

For decades, packaging has been a crucial marketing tool for brands. A product may be exceptional and unique, and a brand needs to print just the right amount of information on the packaging that helps the consumer make the decision to buy that product. As brands across the globe push for flexible packaging solutions which utilize less resources from nature without compromising on the quality, the demand for products such as aluminium foil is expected to grow. Aluminium foil is one of the most widely used flexible packaging formats, and is used as a laminate in many applications. Printed aluminium foil packaging is used by many brands to influence consumer purchase habits. Advancements in packaging printing technology is expected to pave way for growth in demand for printed aluminium foil packaging. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global printed aluminium foil packaging market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last few decades, driven by an absolute need for customization. Manufacturers of aluminium foil printing machines are focusing on machines which can print on a variety of products such as blister foil, aluminium foil, labels, PVC, and paper, among others. Embossing is also done on aluminium foil and is considered as one of the formats of printed aluminium foil packaging. Printed aluminium foil packaging caters to a wide range of industries such as the food & beverages industry, pharmaceuticals industry, and the personal care & cosmetics industry, among others. High quality rotogravure and flexographic printing is used on aluminium foil to impart a vibrant appearance to the package. The growth in demand for flexible packaging products such as bags, pouches, wraps, rolls, lids, and blisters, among others is expected to play a critical role in the growth of the global printed aluminium foil packaging market during the forecast period.

Global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market: Segmentation

Globally, the Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market has been segmented as –

On the basis of thickness, the global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market is segmented as –

<0.007 mm printed aluminium foil

007 mm – 0.09 mm printed aluminium foil

09 – 0.2 mm printed aluminium foil

2 mm – 0.4 mm printed aluminium foil

On the basis of application, the global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market is segmented as –

Food Dairy Bakery & Confectionery Ready-to-eat Others

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care & cosmetics

Others

On the basis of end use, the global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market is segmented as –

Bags & pouches

Wraps & rolls

Blisters

Lids

Laminated tubes

Trays

On the basis of region, the global Printed Aluminium Foil Packaging market has been divided into seven key regions as –