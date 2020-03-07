Increasing cases of the chronic respiratory diseases coupled with the rising technological development is anticipated to drive the growth of the global respiratory measurement devices market

The global respiratory measurement devices market can be segmented into product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, it is sub-segmented into spirometers, pulse oximetry systems, peak flow meters and capnographs. The pulse oximetry systems is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The pulse oximetry systems is involved in the monitoring of the respiratory diseases especially chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. On the basis of end-users, it is sub-segmented into home use, hospital, clinics and others. The hospitals is anticipated to lead the end-users sub-segment during the forecast period. The presence of the advanced devices for the treatment of the chronic diseases coupled with the availability of the expert physicians for the respiratory problems is anticipated to be the major factor driving the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Global respiratory measurement devices market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The global respiratory measurement devices market is expected to showcase significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global respiratory measurement devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to lead the global respiratory measurement devices market. The presence of the highly advanced devices for the treatment of the respiratory problems coupled with increasing awareness about the respiratory diseases is anticipated to be the major factor fueling the growth of the global respiratory measurement devices market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the global respiratory measurement devices market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising cases of the respiratory diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population in the region.

The growing prevalence of the chronic respiratory diseases across the globe is anticipated to be the major factor promoting the growth of the global respiratory measurement devices market. For instance, according to WHO the total number of the cases of the asthma are 235 million and is more prevalent in children.

The report titled “Respiratory Measurement Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global respiratory measurement devices market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global respiratory measurement devices market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Covidien, Cardinal Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, CareFusion Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Philips Respironics, Inc and Smiths Medicaland MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global respiratory measurement devices market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

