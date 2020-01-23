In-vitro Fertilization 2019 Market Estimation, Dynamics, Outllook, Research, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Description:-

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) has become an established treatment option for different forms of infertility. IVF procedures help infertile people to conceive. IVF provides women the opportunity to become pregnant using her own eggs or donor’s eggs and sperm from her partner or from a sperm donor. As the IVF procedure is quite expensive, people generally try out other options. In case of failure in other treatments, IVF remains as the only option for the people longing to experience parenthood. Additionally, in certain cases, IVF is chosen if the parents are fearful of passing certain genetic disorders to the child. The embryos can be tested for genetic abnormalities in medical labs prior to implantation.

The factors such as the rise in the rate of infertility and surrogacy in developing countries, increasing occurrence of reproductive tourism, and high success rate of IVF are anticipated to be the drivers for the growth of the market. Additionally, the changing lifestyle in urban areas and increased age of parenthood are expected to boost the growth of the market. Despite the drivers, the high cost related to assisted reproductive techniques (ART) may hamper the growth of the global in-vitro fertilization market.

The global in-vitro fertilization market has been segmented based on product, type, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the market is segmented into devices and reagents. The devices segment is further segmented into imaging systems, sperm separation system, ovum aspiration pump, cerosystem, and micromanipulator. The reagent segment is segmented into embryo culture media, cryopreservation media, sperm processing media, and ovum processing media.

Based on type, the market is segmented into intrauterine insemination (IUI), in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), and IVF using donor eggs.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research centers, and others.

The global in-vitro fertilization market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Cook Medical, Cooper Surgical Fertility, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, INVO Bioscience, Irvine Scientific, GENEA BIOMEDX, Vitrolife, Oxford Gene Technology, Genea Limited, and others.

Study objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the in-vitro fertilization market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global in-vitro fertilization market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product, type, end-user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the in-vitro fertilization market

Target Audience

• IVF device manufacturers & suppliers

• Biotechnology companies

• Fertility clinics

• Hospitals & clinics

• Academic research institutes

• Government institutes

