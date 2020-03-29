In Vitro Fertilization 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

In Vitro Fertilization Market 2019
In vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro. The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman’s ovulatory process, removing an ovum or ova (egg or eggs) from the woman’s ovaries and letting sperm fertilise them in a liquid in a laboratory. The fertilised egg (zygote) undergoes embryo culture for 2–6 days, and is then transferred to the same or another woman’s uterus, with the intention of establishing a successful pregnancy.
Geographically, the in vitro fertilization market in Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share and high growth rate of the APAC region can be attributed growth in the median age of first-time motherhood, rising infertility rates, growing prevalence of PCOS, increasing incidence of obesity, rise in fertility tourism, and government initiatives.
In 2018, the global In Vitro Fertilization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In Vitro Fertilization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vitro Fertilization development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cooper surgical
Vitrolife
Cook Medical
Irvine Scientific
Thermo Fisher
Merck
Genea Limited
Esco Micro
IVFtech APS
The Baker Company
Kitazato
Rocket Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fresh non-donor
Frozen non-donor
Fresh donor
Frozen donor
Market segment by Application, split into
Fertility clinics and surgical centers
Hospital and research laboratories
Cryobanks
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In Vitro Fertilization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In Vitro Fertilization development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
In Vitro Fertilization Manufacturers
In Vitro Fertilization Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
In Vitro Fertilization Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
