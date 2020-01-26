In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market – Outlook By Demand, Sales, Revenue Till 2025

Related products that used to control quality of In Vitro Diagnostics.
The rising number of certified clinical laboratories offering dependable IVD-based diagnostic services directly correlates with increased patient confidence, thus driving the quality control market.
In 2018, the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Roche Diagnostics
Alere Inc.
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Bio-Techne
Hologic Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Becton
Dickinson and Company(BD)
BioMerieux Inc.
Sysmex Corporation
Sero AS
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Quality Controls
Data Management
Quality Assurance Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Chemistry
Immunochemistry
Hematology
Molecular Diagnostics
Coagulation
Microbiology
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
