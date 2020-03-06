In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Products and Test development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this studyAbbott Laboratories(US)Becton Dickinson Company(US)bioMerieux SA(France)F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.(Switzerland)Siemens Healthcare(Germany)Alere Inc(US)Beckman Coulter, Inc.(US)Bio-Rad Laboratories(US)Hologic(US)Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(US)Roche Diagnostics(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General Chemistries

Critical Care

Urinalysis

Analyzers Blood Gases

Workstations

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Diabetes and Glucose Testing

Immunochemistry

Hematology

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

