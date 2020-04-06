In-Vehicle Video Surveillance Market 2019 by Current & Upcoming Trends

Market Highlights

The growing security in the automotive industry have raise several distinct challenges around the connected vehicle. Video surveillance security in automotive industry has become prominent due to increase vehicles on roads, to avoid accidents and safeguard citizens from terror attacks. The study indicates that North America and Europe region is expected to be the leading region in-vehicle video surveillance market owing to safeguard citizens from numerous attacks and life threatening incidences. The region comprised of major automotive manufacturers and large number of commercial and passenger vehicle end-users.

The in-vehicle video surveillance market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 20 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The In-Vehicle Video Surveillance Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Segmentation

In-vehicle video surveillance market has been segmented on the basis of product that includes blind spot detection system (BSDS), parking assist system (PAS), lane departure warning system (LDW), heads-up display device (HUDD) and global positioning system (GPS). Blind spot detection system can be used to view the traffic and the vehicles around your vehicle proximity. The system comprises of sensors and are available to detect the presence of objects and send information to the driver.

Key Players

The prominent players in the in-vehicle video surveillance market are- Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), DENSO Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China), COMM-PORT Technologies (U.S.), Law Enforcement Associates (U.S.), SecuScan (Germany), Seon (Canada) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for In-Vehicle Video Surveillance Market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of increased number of semiconductor component installed in modern cars involving safety, infotainment and comfort and engine control. European region is one of the prominent players in in-vehicle video surveillance market because of huge investment made by government in less emission from vehicles, extensive research in erasing of malware and increased funding by the software solution providers towards video surveillance. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to advanced infrastructure development from countries such as China and India is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion across and industrial developments and growing population is driving the growth of in-vehicle video surveillance in the region. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing security concerns related to citizens in this region.

